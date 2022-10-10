From "Biggest insult to tennis if he isn't allowed" to "Another 3/4 months where focus wouldn't be on actual sport " - Tennis fans debate whether Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play in Australian Open 2023

The debate regarding Novak Djokovic's potential participation at the 2023 Australian Open is starting to gather pace, with the Major Down Under being the next Grand Slam tournament on the calendar. Tennis fans are divided over whether or not the Serbian tennis legend should be allowed to enter Australia to bid for his 10th Australian Open title.

As things stand, Djokovic cannot enter Australia as he was handed a three-year entry ban that comes with being deported from Australia after initially entering the country on a 'special exemption' as an unvaccinated foreigner.

Novak Djokovic will now hope for yet another exemption, this time one that sees the Australian government overturn his ban and grant him a visa ahead of the Australian Open, particularly because vaccination is no longer an entry criterion into the country.

Fans gave their thoughts on the matter, with varied opinions belonging to both sides of the coin. While some opined that there was no doubt that he deserved to play, others felt that his ban should not be overturned.

"It'll be the biggest insult to the sport of tennis if Djokovic isn't allowed to play in Australia," one Twitter user wrote.

"This might take another 3/4 months of calender where focus wouldn't be on actual sport," read another tweet.

Djokovic was given a three-year ban from entering Australia at the beginning of the year when he arrived in Melbourne to play at the Grand Slam, even though he was unvaccinated.



Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on the 21-time Grand Slam champion's debated participation in the 2023 Australian Open:

Who wouldn't want to see the best against the best? Novak is amazing and would love this but it's not up to us. We shall see

We had no problem with Micheal Andrew coming in to swim and no issue with Tahlia McGrath playing cricket whilst covid +

Time to move forward

He most certainly should be allowed. I believe the new gov will right the embarrassing mistakes of ScoMo and Hawke.

"Would be a slap in the face for those who did the right thing, if Novak Djokovic is allowed back into the country" - Australia's Shadow Home Affairs Minister

2022 Australian Open: Previews

Novak Djokovic did not get support from Australia's Shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews regarding his Australian Open participation.

Andrews was the Home Affairs Minister at the time of the controversial event earlier this year and she believes that allowing a high-profile celebrity an exemption from rules that should be common for everyone would be a "slap in the face" for many.

"It would be a slap in the face for those people in Australia who did the right thing, got vaccinated, did everything that they needed to do, if all of a sudden Novak Djokovic is allowed back into the country, simply because he is a high-ranking tennis player with many millions of dollars," Andrews said during an interview with ABC Radio Melbourne.

She further opined that if the government grants the Serbian tennis great an exemption, they would need to give special treatment to others in a similar situation as well, regardless of their status in society.

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to be held from January 16-29 at Melbourne Park and Rafael Nadal is the defending champion.

