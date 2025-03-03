From Coco Gauff choosing Matteo Berrettini to Novak Djokovic's Aryna Sabalenka pick: Tennis players explain their best actors choice amid Oscars fever

Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and others on tour took part in a fun activity, picking the best actor in the men’s and women’s circuit. With the Oscar fever in the air, they also justified their choices with a candid explanation.

Ad

When asked about their choices for the best actor on tour, Alcaraz quickly picked his near rival Novak Djokovic. Apart from the Serb, Italian Matteo Berrettini also caught the player's attention for his dashing looks and tall actor-like physique.

Here's what the players had to say while picking their favourite actor on tour during an interactive session on Sunday.

"I'm gonna go with Novak, I think he's good," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

Trending

"First person when you say actor's face is Matteo Berrettini. He just gives like actor-like Hollywood vibes," Coco Gauff remarked.

While Berrettini recently walked the ramp to showcase Boss' Spring collection in Milan, Djokovic's humorous antics on the court have always caught the shutterbug's attention. The Serb opted for a surprise pick on the men's tour and also revealed his choice from the women's circuit.

Ad

"I'd say Andrey Rublev would fit into an action movie really well, he's got plenty of energy and charisma happening," Novak Djokovic said

"And on the women's side I would say Sabalenka for sure," he added.

On the other hand, reigning Indian Wells champion Alcaraz felt that Gauff would be a good fit on the women's tour. The American is often spotted making innovative TikToks and also documents her journey on social media for her fans.

Ad

"Also gonna mention Coco Gauff," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Apart from Alcaraz, World No. 6 Daniil Medvedev also picked Gauff as the best actor on the women's circuit. The Russian chuckled while making his call and said:

"Coco Gauff seems like she will be a good actress," Daniil Medvedev said

While Alcaraz and Medvedev picked Gauff, the youngster chose her American compatriot Sloane Stephens. She gushed about her appealing personality and bright smile, giving her actor-like vibes on tour.

Ad

"I'm gonna go with Sloane Stephens. Her teeth are so white and her smile is very actorish," Coco Gauff said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The players are currently preparing to compete in the BNP Paribas Open this week, with Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Daniil Medvedev all expected to feature at the event.

Carlos Alcaraz will be the second seed in Indian Wells; Coco Gauff to take the third spot behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Gauff in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be the second seed at the BNP Paribas Open this year behind Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard will chase his third title in a row at the Masters 1000 event in California.

Ad

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will headline the event, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Swiatek is the defending champion this year and will enter on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Dubai.

Novak Djokovic and Paula Badosa could withdraw from the event due to fitness concerns on tour. The Serb was forced to retire during his semifinal bout in the Australian Open and will be cautious about his scheduling this year.

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will return to the tour after a month at the BNP Paribas Open. The women's event will begin on March 7 and the men's competition is expected to kick off on March 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis