From Davis Cup to Paris Masters to ATP and WTA Finals: What's left of the 2022 tennis season after the end of all Grand Slams?

All four Grand Slams have come to an end for the 2022 tennis season, but we still have some big tournaments in store for us for the remaining two months of the year.

The Davis Cup Finals are underway with the group stages already going on before its completion in 2018.

The Laver Cup will return for its fifth edition and will be held on September 23-25, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray slated to represent Team Europe. They will be joined by US Open runner-up Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Team World will have Wimbledon quaterfinalist Taylor Fritz, World No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman and Alex De Minaur. John Isner was slated to take part in the event but was replaced by 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe due to a broken left wrist. It will be interesting to see how they match up against Team Europe.

Novak Djokovic will get some taste of tennis action for the first time since Wimbledon as he will compete at the Tel Aviv Open, an ATP 250 event scheduled right after the Laver Cup. He will be joined by the likes of Marin Cilic, Karen Khachanov and Diego Schwartzman.

There will be four ATP 500 tournaments taking place until the end of the season in November, namely the Astana Open, the Tokyo Open, the Vienna Open and the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The tournaments in Tokyo and Nur Sultan will run concurrently in the first week of October, while the latter two will be held two weeks after the former.

The final Masters 1000 event of 2022 will be the Paris Masters, which Novak Djokovic won last year by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This will be followed by the NextGen ATP Finals, where we will see eight top players in the under-21 age bracket.

The ATP Finals are next on schedule and will be held between November 13-20, with the top-8 competing to win the illustrious title. This will be followed by the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals, which will be the final event of the tennis season.

WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup will conclude the 2022 tennis season

We are also in store for some exciting tennis action on the WTA Tour. The Tokyo Open will start on September 19, with the likes of Paula Badosa, Caroline Garcia and Garbine Muguruza competing, among others.

The Ostrava Open and the Southern California Open are the other WTA 500 tournaments taking place one after the other, with the former in the first week of October and the latter in the second. The Mexican Open in Guadalajara will be the last WTA 1000 event of the season and will commence on October 23.

It will be followed by the WTA Finals that will be held in Forth Worth, Texas. The final tournament on this season's WTA Tour will be the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.

12 teams will be competing, including three of last year's semifinalists Switzerland, USA and Australia. The Russian Tennis Federation won the tournament last year but will not be competing in 2022 due to the ban on Russia and Belarus' teams from participating in ITF tournaments.

