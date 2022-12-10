From Novak Djokovic's movement to Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit: Patrick Mouratoglou picks the best of the 2010s

Patrick Mouratoglou is a French tennis coach known for his work with Serena Williams. He recently claimed that Novak Djokovic had the best movement on the court in the previous decade.

The Frenchman posted a video on Instagram in which he picked the best players in various categories from the 2010s. The previous decade was filled with memorable moments in the world of tennis, from stunning upsets to record-breaking performances.

Patrick Mouratoglou had a front-row seat to the action across the decade, and he witnessed firsthand some of the best moments in tennis in that duration. The Frenchman highlighted a few players and their techniques that stood out to him.

One of the first players Mouratoglou mentioned was Novak Djokovic, as he asserted that his two-handed backhand was the best. The French coach identified his return and movement on the court as the best on tour as well.

Mouratoglou also claimed that Roger Federer has the game's best volley, backhand slice, and the best "hands". Federer's volley and backhand slice are considered two of his greatest strengths, allowing him to end points quickly and keep his opponents guessing. Many believe that these skills, combined with his impressive athleticism and mental toughness, are what made Federer a formidable opponent on the court.

In addition to these technical skills, Mouratoglou also said that Rafael Nadal was the best "fighter" on the court. Nadal is known for his relentless intensity and never-give-up attitude on the court, and his determination and willingness to fight for every point make him a formidable opponent and a true champion.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the most searched athletes of 2022

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were the two most searched athletes in 2022

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are two of the most successful and popular tennis players in the world. In 2022, they were the most searched athletes on the internet, with people eager to learn more about their careers and accomplishments.

Novak Djokovic was the only tennis player to make it into the Top-10 of the most searched people online, coming in at sixth on the list.

Rafael Nadal was the fourth most searched person in Spain, while the question "When does Nadal play?" was the fifth most searched query that began with "When."

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Djokovic and Nadal have continued to dominate the sport and solidify their places as two of the greatest players of all time.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes