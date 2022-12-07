Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal most searched athletes of 2022

Novak Djokovic finds himself at the top of the list of most searched athletes around the world on Google in 2022, followed by Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, rounded out the Top-10, ensuring the presence of four tennis players in the category.

When the search region was narrowed down to just the United States of America, Serena Williams remained the only tennis star, occupying the No. 2 position behind Antonio Brown.

In Spain, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz occupied the fourth and sixth positions respectively in the general search list, while the questions "When does Alcaraz play?" and "When does Nadal play?" occupied the third and fifth spots in the list of most searched queries beginning with "When."

Novak Djokovic was also sixth on the list of most searched people on the global stage, the only tennis player to crack the Top-10 in the category. Meanwhile, the Indian Wells Open was the only tennis tournament in the Top-10 most searched sports terms globally, finishing at No. 10.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to begin new season preparations with team events, Serena Williams enjoys retirement life

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both on the entry list for the Australian Open this year

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will kickstart their preparations for the 2023 tennis scene at two different team competitions, with the former competing in the World Tennis League in Dubai and the latter playing at the United Cup in Australia.

Djokovic will represent Team Falcons in the competition alongside Grigor Dimitrov, Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka. After his stint in Dubai, the Serb is scheduled to play the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, along with a very strong line-up comprising the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and others.

Nadal, on the other hand, will compete in Group D at the United Cup against Australia and Great Britain, potentially locking horns with Nick Kyrgios and Cameron Norrie.

The Mallorcan will be joined by the likes of Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Paula Badosa for the event. Following his stint there, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be defending his title at the Australian Open, with no confirmed events in the lead up to the Melbourne Major so far.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has no such scheduling issues to worry about, having hung up her racquet earlier this year after 27 long years. Since her emotional farewell at Flushing Meadows, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has been busy spending time with her husband and daughter, embracing her retirement life with gusto.

