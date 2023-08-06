"From now on, Carlos Alcaraz is only going to improve, don't think Novak Djokovic is" - Spencer Segura

Former American tennis player Spencer Segura recently said that while Carlos Alcaraz will have ample opportunities to get better, Novak Djokovic won't be able to improve as much.

Segura has played doubles with the eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors during his career as a player. He is the son of the Hall of Fame inductee Pancho Segura, who also coached Connors back in the day.

In his latest appearance on the Advantage Connors podcast, Segura analyzed the final between Alcaraz and Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard registered an epic comeback win by defeating the seven-time Wimbledon winner 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The American compared the attributes of the Spaniard to the Serb and stated that the 20-year-old cashed in on his youthful energy while playing against the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

"One thing I saw is there is a big age difference, okay. He has got shots nobody has. Inside the court, he can angle. Outside the court, he can float the ball. He has every shot. I think his backhand is the best shot of the two.

"They were having long exchanges and Djokovic pulled him out wide to his backhand and the guy from behind the baseline, I think there’s a lot of youth. With his talent and his youth, he was able just to drive the ball from way back," Segura added.

The American further suggested that age might soon get the better of the 36-year-old Serb while Alcaraz has time and the ability to improve.

"Now he (Djokovic) is 36 years old, you don’t have those springs in your legs that this guy (Alcaraz) has. You just don’t have them and this guy is so advanced in his talent that you know when ends up winning that match, which was a very close match.

"I think from now on though, Alcaraz is only going to improve, I don’t think Djokovic is improving from here, you don’t see that," said Segura.

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to take the game to the next level" - Jimmy Connors

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy.

During the same conversation on the Advantage Connors podcast, Jimmy Connors backed Carlos Alcaraz to define the future of tennis. He said:

"We talk about this all the time, you know, he (Carlos Alcaraz) is the next generation. He’s the one who’s going to take the game to the next level because you know Federer is gone, Nadal injured… hopefully he’ll come back, he wants to play one more year. I hope that happens, and Djokovic is 35-36."

He opined that Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were nearing the end of their career because, after a certain point, age catches up with athletes.

"People don’t understand what athletes get to that point of 35, 36… what they put their body through and also their mind just to play five-hour matches and to play under that kind of pressure. It takes its toll," said Connors.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis