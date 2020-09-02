'From one champion to another' - Novak Djokovic applauds New York healthcare worker

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic extended his perfect 2020 start to 24-0 with a straight-sets dismantling of Damir Dzumhur in the first round of the US Open. In the aftermath of that win, the 33-year-old turned his attention to matters outside the tennis court for a change.

Djokovic had a video chat with a New York healthcare worker and nurse practitioner Myunghwa Clara Kim, who has attended to scores of coronavirus-stricken patients. When he asked Kim what the hardest part of her job was, Kim replied that it was the initial lack of knowledge about how to treat the patients.

"It was a very tough time for a few months. People were just anxious and nobody knew what to do. Personally, in the beginning, working in the hospital as a healthcare worker was a very sad moment. I also volunteered at a COVID drive centre as soon as it happened in my community," Kim said.

Novak Djokovic went on to commend Kim for her work during the pandemic and for keeping the community together during a difficult period.

"It is the team spirit that the community is thinking together. Being united and providing even better service and healthcare to the people in need. It's beautiful to hear, Clara. Send my best regards to everyone, my warmest wishes. From one champion to another. Thank You," said Novak Djokovic.

US Open champion Novak Djokovic, meet nurse practitioner & healthcare champion Clara Kim. ❤️@DjokerNole | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/W98C80sLBL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Novak Djokovic continues perfect start to the season at the 2020 US Open

Novak Djokovic completed a historic double career Golden Masters at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

After a break of six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Novak Djokovic continued his perfect start to the season upon the resumption of the tour. He lifted his second Cincinnati Masters title last week to become the first player in history to win the career double Golden Masters; nobody else has achieved the coveted feat even once.

By beating Milos Raonic in the three-set final, the World No. 1 also moved level with all-time leader Rafael Nadal's haul of 35 titles in the tournament category.

Two days later, the Serb rolled past Damir Dzumhur for the loss of just six games to move into the second round of the 2020 US Open. The Serb is looking to win his third title at the tournament and 18th at a Major.

After winning his second title of the year at the Dubai Open, Novak Djokovic had half-joked that he would like to go unbeaten through the year. Considering his form in New York where he has won six consecutive matches across two tournaments, that could well come true.