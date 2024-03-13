From Pete Sampras, Lionel Messi to Taylor Swift, Beyonce: Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz pick celebrities to sit in their box

Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and others, took part in a fun challenge at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where they were put to the test over the three celebrities they would pick to sit in their box.

Organizers took to social media early on Tuesday morning to share a clip from the heartwarming challenge.

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek picked up an all-American line-up that included singer-songwriter and Grammy winner Taylor Swift, along with renowned actors Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford.

"Taylor Swift, she can watch my match," Swiatek gushed during the challenge.

American World No. 12 and 2022 Indian Wells Champion, Taylor Fritz, was up next and he picked football star Cristiano Ronaldo, and rappers Kid Laroi & Central Cee.

Carlos Alcaraz, a huge Real Madrid fan as conceded in the past, also picked Cristiano Ronaldo. He then went with NBA legend Michael Jordan and rounded it up with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo di Caprio.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, picked the other NBA star LeBron James, football great Lionel Messi, and nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion, and fellow Italian Valentino Rossi.

Coco Gauff kept it simple with an all-American music line-up that featured the legendary Beyonce and Rihanna, along with modern-day great J. Cole.

When quizzed about whether she gave it a thought, Gauff conceded that Beyonce and Rihanna were sure shots and that J. Cole made the list because she wanted to 'put a man in there'.

"I mean, Beyonce and Rihanna was like for sure, and I was just trying to put a man in there," Gauff was quoted as saying.

ATP World No. 1 Novak Djokovic concluded the challenge by choosing Michael Jordan, alpine ski racer Alberto Tomba, and 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras. The Serb went on to hail them as his "sporting idols."

"Yea, those three were my sporting idols growing up so I would love to have them," Djokovic stated.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff through to R4 at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff made it safely through to the round of 16 at the Indian Wells on the back of a couple of commanding wins.

The Pole avenged her Australian Open defeat to Czech teen Lina Noskova in the round of 32, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Swiatek is slated to take on Kazakh Yulia Putinseva in the round of 16 on Wednesday, March 13. They have played twice on tour, with Switek winning both those contests.

Gauff, meanwhile, had a much more comfortable second match as opposed to her grueling three-setter in the round of 64 against Clara Burel. Gauff brushed aside Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-5 (5) in the round of 32.

Gauff will take on 24th Elise Mertens next. Mertens ousted former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the previous round. Gauff leads her head-to-head with Elise Mertens 3-0 at the moment.

