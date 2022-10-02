From Roger Federer "unretiring to stay away from family" to Rafael Nadal "naming his son Clay": Tennis fans give out their boldest predictions for 2023 season

The 2022 season has been a memorable and record-breaking one, starting with Rafael Nadal clinching a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam in Australia and following it up with his 14th slam at Roland Garros.

Some of the greatest players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer have also called time on their prolific careers this season. In light of all that, tennis fans on Reddit gave out some bold predictions for the upcoming 2023 season.

One fan joked that Federer will get tired of staying at home and will make a comeback on the tour, following in the footsteps of NFL legend Tom Brady.

"Roger "Tom Brady" Federer: F**k them kids I'm unretiring to stay away from family!" said a fan.

Another fan, meanwhile, boldly predicted that Nadal might name his son 'Clay' after his favorite tennis surface.

"He names his son Clay," added a fan.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"I haven't seen the photos yet, but it was a very emotional moment" - Rafael Nadal on the iconic picture with Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Speaking in a recent interview, the 22-time Grand Slam champion weighed in on the now-iconic picture of him and Federer touching each other's hands during the final moments of the latter's career. Rafael Nadal mentioned that it was a very sad moment for him and tennis fans in general and that he tried his best not to cry.

"I haven't seen the photos yet, but it was a very emotional moment. I didn't want to cry, it was his time, but I'm a very sensitive person and seeing him like that moved me," said Nadal.

He went on to reflect on his "healthy" rivalry with Roger Federer since their first meeting in Miami in 2004, saying that it made him a better player over the years.

"Ours has always been a very healthy rivalry, since we met in Miami in 2004. And since then we have always had a great feeling, although we had already met at the Nike headquarters in 2002. In addition to being a fundamental element in my sports career, he has also been a model for me.

"Together we have experienced hundreds of things, on and off the pitch. The memories will remain for something unrepeatable" said the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal has not played tennis since sharing the court with Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup. He is recovering from an abdominal tear while also awaiting the birth of his first child and will be hoping to play a couple more events before closing out the year.

