From Serena Williams' famous US Open outfit to Roger Federer's classic Wimbledon kit: Tennis fans pay tribute to players with Halloween outfits

Serena Williams and Roger Federer were at the heart of tributes from tennis fans, who dressed as their favorite players on Halloween. Fans showed their creativity and expressed affection towards some of the tennis greats with their interesting costumes for the party season of the year.

Williams' iconic all-black US Open outfit stole the show with many fans dressed as the American superstar for their Halloween parties.

Lisa Johnson @seabreeze303 @serenawilliams I know more than likely you will not respond but here is my granddaughter, Kennedy, dressed as you for Halloween. Everyone loved her costume. @serenawilliams I know more than likely you will not respond but here is my granddaughter, Kennedy, dressed as you for Halloween. Everyone loved her costume. https://t.co/kjEzUK4IXm

Along with Serena Williams, Roger Federer has also featured prominently in Halloween costumes this season.

Kris Budden @KrisBudden Our kid’s first Halloween, you bet we dressed him at Federer! Our kid’s first Halloween, you bet we dressed him at Federer! https://t.co/nefogHf1HS

Another adorable costume saw a kid dressed up in Billie Jean King's tennis kit and even drew a reaction from King herself.

"This is terrific! Thank you for sharing this with me!" Billie Jean King wrote in response.

Singer Ciara also shared her version of a Williams tribute on Halloween, teaming up with her daughter Sienna as they both dressed as Serena and Venus Williams from the iconic 'Got Milk' ad campaign. The mother-daughter duo also sported the Williams sisters' famous braids from the early days of their tennis careers.

Ciara's costume drew a reaction from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

"Very cool, Ciara," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

"Serena has taught me so much" - Venus Williams on her relationship with her sister Serena Williams

2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams expressed her admiration for Serena Williams, stating that she has learned a lot from being around her younger sister. Serena followed in Venus' footsteps and began playing tennis after watching her as a kid, but ended up as the more accomplished player. Venus called Serena "the greatest ever" during a recent interview with Glamour UK.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is - the greatest ever," Venus Williams said.

The 42-year-old also said that she feeds off her sister's success and uses it as motivation.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," Venus Williams expressed.

Serena Williams recently played her final professional match at the US Open, but has been giving slight hints about a comeback. Meanwhile, Venus Williams last played at the US Open as well and has not confirmed her future plans with regard to the 2023 season.

