From Serena Williams' mentality to Iga Swiatek's movement and backhand, Magda Linette picks her best WTA player

Polish star Magda Linette named the likes of Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams among the WTA players with some of the best attributes on tour.

Linette took to social media to post her picks and started by naming American professional Jennifer Brady for having the best forehand on the tour. She chose World No. 1 Swiatek as the player with the best backhand and the best on-court movement.

The Pole said Bethanie Mattek-Sands had the best volley on the tour, Jessica Pegula had the best return and two-time doubles Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka came out on top when it came to power.

Magda Linette picked Serena Williams for the best serve and her winning mentality that helped her snatch multiple victories from the jaws of defeat. She also stated that Tunisian Ons Jabeur had the best tricks to deceive her opponent and Marie Bouzkova for the best smile.

"Iga did everything really, really well this year" - Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on the World No. 1

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2022 WTA Finals.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's coach and compatriot Tomasz Wiktorowski recently reflected on Swiatek's phenomenal year and what made her so good.

In an interview with Eurosport, Wiktorowski spoke about Swiatek's team approaching him in December 2021 and revealed that he had told them Swiatek would be the new World No. 1 the following year.

“I try never to expect anything. I just try to do my job as good as I can. I got the question from Iga’s team in December 2021, where do I see her next year? And I said why not number one in the world? And that was the time Ash Barty was still on tour but Iga already showed huge potential," Wiktorowski said.

The Polish coach also spoke about how he had plans to improve Iga Swiatek's game right from the beginning. He also raved about her by saying that she did everything "really, really well this year."

“I was able to see Iga playing and I was forced to analyse her game as a commentator. So I had a plan from the very beginning. But of course we know a plan without proper execution is nothing and Iga did everything really, really well this year, from the very beginning and then step by step until the end. And we’re not at the end yet," the coach added.

