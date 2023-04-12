From the 2005 Australian Open final between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to the 2012 Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, tennis enthusiasts recently pondered the hypotheticals of their favorite contests and contemplated altering the outcome of certain matches if given the chance.

Fans recently responded to a question raised by a fellow tennis aficionado where they were asked if given the power to alter the outcome of any one tennis match, which match would they choose to change. The query sparked a lively discussion among fans of the sport.

One fan expressed their desire to alter the outcome of the 2005 Australian Open match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. The fan believes that Sharapova's loss to Williams caused the Russian to develop a mental block, ultimately leading to an unfair rivalry between the two players.

"Sharapova capitalizes on her match points against Serena at the 2005 AO. I think if she won that match she wouldn’t have developed such a mental block against Serena and we could’ve had an actually interesting rivalry instead of the absolute domination we ended up getting," they wrote.

Another user expressed their desire to alter the outcome of the 2012 Australian Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. This individual fervently believed that Nadal should have won the match and the title, as it would have settled the ongoing debate about the GOAT in tennis.

"One good hold of serve in the 5th set and there would be no GOAT debate in existence today. 😔," they wrote.

S.S @write2swagatam twitter.com/tennisywilliam… marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis match



what do you change? press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis matchwhat do you change? https://t.co/cmG4kfVnyQ One good hold of serve in the 5th set and there would be no GOAT debate in existence today. One good hold of serve in the 5th set and there would be no GOAT debate in existence today. 😔 twitter.com/tennisywilliam… https://t.co/H5uwfaFv8H

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Genevieve @gena19newman @tennisywilliams 2016 Australian Open Men’s Final. Love Novak but really wish Andy could have finally got that AO title. @tennisywilliams 2016 Australian Open Men’s Final. Love Novak but really wish Andy could have finally got that AO title.

Ann Li AO 2014 champ🥹🤩🏆 @broken_necklace

- Plishy would have won her slam

- I think her carrer would have been massivelly different with that title. In better way. @tennisywilliams USO 2016 Final- Plishy would have won her slam- I think her carrer would have been massivelly different with that title. In better way. @tennisywilliams USO 2016 Final- Plishy would have won her slam- I think her carrer would have been massivelly different with that title. In better way.

Tennis World (Mike) @secondserves marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis match



what do you change? press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis matchwhat do you change? https://t.co/cmG4kfVnyQ Federer wins the Wimbledon 2014 F and things change massively in that rivalry twitter.com/tennisywilliam… Federer wins the Wimbledon 2014 F and things change massively in that rivalry twitter.com/tennisywilliam…

Samu Leo @LaMasIlusa69

ATP, any Aussie Open final for Andy finally getting the major. @tennisywilliams WTA, USO 2012 or 2013, one for Azarenka the other for Serena.ATP, any Aussie Open final for Andy finally getting the major. @tennisywilliams WTA, USO 2012 or 2013, one for Azarenka the other for Serena. ATP, any Aussie Open final for Andy finally getting the major.

PhineMotorSkills @rdmtennisfan @tennisywilliams and maybe Caro would be a GS champion by now. @tennisywilliams and maybe Caro would be a GS champion by now. https://t.co/saXBfZZA4i

Juesha (the story, nothing more) @JueshaRawr



ATP: Raonic would be the Wimbledon champion. marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis match



what do you change? press the button and you get to change the outcome of a single tennis matchwhat do you change? https://t.co/cmG4kfVnyQ WTA: Barty Rogers USO. I have full faith she’d have completed the career slam in AUS had she won that match.ATP: Raonic would be the Wimbledon champion. twitter.com/tennisywilliam… WTA: Barty Rogers USO. I have full faith she’d have completed the career slam in AUS had she won that match.ATP: Raonic would be the Wimbledon champion. twitter.com/tennisywilliam…

Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 18 times in a row between 2005-2016

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams at the 2015 Australian Open

It is a rare occurrence to witness a top tennis star dominate another with the level of authority that Serena Williams displayed over Maria Sharapova.

Despite trailing 1-2 in their head-to-head record at the end of 2004, the American legend went on to win an astonishing 18 consecutive matches against Sharapova. The impressive streak only came to an end at the 2018 French Open, and even then, it was only because Williams handed Sharapova a walkover.

Seven of those 18 consecutive wins for Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, came at the Majors. The US legend defeated Maria Sharapova in three Grand Slam finals, including the 2007 Australian Open, the 2013 French Open, and the 2015 Australian Open. Williams also dominated Sharapova in the 2012 Olympics finals, winning with a score of 6-0, 6-1.

Williams capped off her spectacular record against Sharapova with a win in the opening round of the 2019 US Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes