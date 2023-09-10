Coco Gauff's US Open triumph has earned plaudits from Patrick Mouratoglou, a renowned tennis coach.

Gauff, 19, staged a comeback as she managed to beat Aryna Sabalenka from a set down to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title in New York. The teenager took just over two hours to down the reigning Australian Open champion. With her 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff became the first American teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title, this century.

Following her win, French tennis coach Mouratoglou turned to social media to laud the American for her stunning victory. The veteran coach also reflected on how the American joined his academy at the age of 10.

"I remember clearly the first time I met you, @cocogauff. You were just 10 years old and came to participate into the test weeks to be part of the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy."

Mouratoglou continued to sing praises of the American teenager. He also pointed out three qualities of the American that made her stand out among the "biggest champions" he has coached.

"From the start, I knew that you would have a fantastic career. I have been lucky to work and spend time with some of the biggest champions and you had the three things that stood out for me."

"An incredible athleticism.......... which was so rare for your age. It was obvious that your family was totally committed to fulfilling your tennis potential."

The 53-year-old also touched on various criticisms and challenges Gauff had to face. He praised her for her hard work and dedication, which in turn proved to the world that she was not scared of anything.

"Over the past few years, you have encountered challenges and has had to deal with more pressure than anyone can ever imagine. The way you have dealt with it has inspired me. You........proving to the world that you are not afraid of anything. I am so proud of you!"

Mouratoglou continued by saying that there was no end to what Coco Gauff could achieve. He also congratulated Gauff's family and support staff on her US Open title.

"Coco, there are no limits to what you can achieve. I believed that when I first met you almost a decade ago, and of course, there is no better day to believe it even more. You truly are special. Congratulations to your whole family @coreygauff @candigauff @codeygauff @camerongauff and to the team that has driven you to make the latest step to your first Grand Slam victory!"

The American also reacted to Mouratoglou's post and thanked him for all his advice.

"Thank you Patrick! For all the advice and help !"

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff will attain a career-high ranking of No. 3

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff is set to achieve her career-high ranking in Monday's updated WTA singles rankings. The American is currently ranked No. 6 in the rankings.

Gauff will rise to No. 3 in the singles rankings when the list gets updated on Monday. The American will replace Jessica Pegula.

Gauff's earlier career-high ranking was No. 4, which she achieved in October last year. She is now the fourth American teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title, in the Open Era. She joins an esteemed list that includes Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.