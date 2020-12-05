Reilly Opelka recently came out in defense of Novak Djokovic and his newly-formed player union, the PTPA. Opelka believes the Serb has been unjustly targeted and crucified by the media despite his well-meaning efforts to create a new player-centric association.

In his interview with Racquetmag, Opelka called the criticism meted out to Novak Djokovic 'frustrating'.

“Yeah, I was on board (for PTPA),” Opelka said. “I think it’s a great move. I think that it was just frustrating for me to see a guy like Novak, that gets the negative press on things that aren’t true, right?”

The 23-year-old American also lauded Novak Djokovic’s big-hearted nature, recalling an incident at the recent US Open where the Serb's genuine interest in his health left him touched. According to Reilly Opelka, Djokovic is a well-wisher of the sport who always keeps himself abreast with his colleagues' well-being.

“He’s a really, really friendly guy," Opelka said. "At the US Open, he’s at the point now, every time he’s entering a Slam, he’s going for history, as the greatest of all time. And he doesn’t need to take the time to come up to me after a match, and just talk, and ask how my knee’s doing. It’s not common. It’s not like we grew up together - we’re in different generations.”

“He’s very, very aware of the younger generations,” Opelka continued. “He’s very aware of a lot of the women’s players. He loves tennis. He cares about the sport."

I'd like to see them regulate the gambling: Reilly Opelka on Novak Djokovic's PTPA

Reilly Opelka was then asked about the changes he’d like the Novak Djokovic-led Association bring about. In response, the American singled out the issue of gambling - or match-fixing - that many believe is widespread in the sport.

“I’d like to see them regulate the gambling,” Opelka said.

The American then made a rather startling revelation that he had been on the receiving end of death threats after some of his losses.

“Yeah, I would, I would really like to see a push for that,” Opelka added. “That solves so many problems, if you regulate the gambling - which is going to happen no matter what - and they make a lot of money. I know, because every time I lose, I get all these death threats. And tennis is a very bet-upon sport and it goes on all year.”