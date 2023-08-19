"Funny this didn't exist when I was playing healthy" - Nick Kyrgios poses question about list of players ranked top 50 in both singles and doubles

Professional tennis sees a multitude of players each year who excel in either the singles or doubles format of the game. However, achieving top-tier rankings in both categories simultaneously remains an elusive feat.

A recent tweet by Juan Ignacio highlighted this disparity and listed players inside the live Top 50 in both singles and doubles.

While the list featured multiple female players, it showcased just one male player. The disparity led Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, to pose an intriguing question on social media.

Kyrgios, known for his candid remarks, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the said statistic. The tweet read:

"Funny this stat didn’t exist last year when I was playing healthy 😂"

Expand Tweet

The data shared by Juan Ignacio has a striking majority of female players, including well-known figures like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, achieving the dual rankings. In contrast, Max Purcell stands as the lone male player having this distinction.

Such statistics hint at the potential challenges faced by male tennis professionals in retaining the top 50 rankings in both singles and doubles. Historically, only a select few have managed to maintain a consistent dual presence on these leaderboards.

Kyrgios' remarks highlight past years' recognition patterns. The focus has shifted to how such achievements were acknowledged previously.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open 2023, has opted out of all Grand Slams of 2023

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open 2023

The US Open 2023 will proceed without Nick Kyrgios, as the Australian tennis star is forced to step back due to persistent wrist complications. The official announcement by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on August 10 confirms his absence.

Kyrgios was gearing up for a comeback at the US Open. The recent announcement, however, ensures that he'll be missing out on all the Grand Slam events this year.

The onset of 2023 wasn't kind to Kyrgios. He had to forego the Australian Open due to a knee injury demanding arthroscopic intervention.

The recovery duration spanned several months, leading to his absence from the French Open, further impacting his professional trajectory.

Post a Stuttgart loss, Kyrgios backed out from Wimbledon, attributing it to a wrist affliction. Notably, it was at Wimbledon 2022 where Kyrgios demonstrated his calibre, finishing second to Novak Djokovic.

Being currently ranked 92nd globally, Kyrgios' absence from the French Open traces back to a foot injury, a result of an unfortunate incident involving his car theft.

The same wrist issue that saw him withdraw from Wimbledon continues to trouble him, compelling him to skip the event in New York.

In related news, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff has also opted out of the US Open, as per USTA's statement.

Consequently, Argentina's tennis professionals, Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman, have been promoted to the main draw.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis