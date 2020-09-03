Funny, open and loves little pranks: Dominic Thiem reveals how Roger Federer behaves in the locker room

World No.3 Dominic Thiem is the most promising star of the NextGen group. The Austrian player recently launched his new website, where he spoke in detail about his relationship with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer,

Dominic Thiem stated that Roger Federer is an amusing person off the court. He revelaed that Federer was a different person on the court, but he loved to play pranks in the locker room and was very open about things.

The 2-time French Open runner-up also ranked Roger Federer as his favorite athlete of all-time. Thiem mentioned that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was an exceptional player who embodied the term 'Superstar'.

Dominic Thiem recalls meeting Roger Federer at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park as a teenager

Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals last year.

When asked about his experiences with Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem recalled the day he met the former World No.1 eleven years ago at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park. At the time, he had had a training session with the 8-time Wimbledon winner.

"As a 16-year-old junior, I was able to train with him for the first time at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park. In the beginning I was completely nervous, barely playing a ball over the net. After a few minutes, it was right again. Never in my life would I have thought that one day I would even beat Roger," said Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem had a magnificent win-loss record of 115-33 in his junior career. He made it to his first ATP final in 2014 and then secured three titles in 2015. However, Thiem recorded his most significant win in 2016, when he overcame a challenge from Roger Federer in Italy.

Federer had beaten Thiem at Brisbane earlier that year, but Thiem defeated him in straight sets at the Rome Masters. The 27-year-old player admitted that his rival was not fully fit in the quarterfinal. Still, that win over Federer meant a lot to him. Dominic Thiem continued:

"To be fair, he was far from completely fit in this quarterfinal. He had back problems, as we have seen. Still, it was a special day for me! My biggest win against him was in the Indian Wells final. Federer's star potential is huge worldwide, and even more gigantic in the US. People like him everywhere!"

Dominic Thiem has clashed with Roger Federer seven times on the ATP Tour, where he has emerged victorious five times. Apart from Rome Masters 2016 and Indian Wells 2019, Thiem recorded a win over the 2012 Olympics silver medalist at the 2016 Stuttgart Open, the 2019 Madrid Open, and last year's ATP World Tour Finals.

Thiem has formed a good bond with the world's highest-paid athlete of 2020 as he described his relationship with Roger Federer in the following way.

"Very, very funny and also completely relaxed. In the locker room, in a really small circle, he's a very different person than on the court. Funny, open and he also loves little pranks."

Roger Federer will miss the remainder of the 2020 tennis season.

Federer has declared that he will not return to the court this year, meaning that Dominic Thiem will not be able to fight another battle against him until 2021.