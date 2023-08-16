Nick Kyrgios recently took a shot at the tennis world for their reaction to Andrey Rublev's mid-match breakdown at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Rublev suffered defeat at the hands of Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. In a tight three-set showdown, the Russian succumbed to Ruusuvuori with a 7-6(10), 5-7, 7-3(3) scoreline.

During the course of the contest, the World No. 8 suffered a mid-match breakdown as his determination to fight tooth and nail with the Finn wasn't delivering the outcome he'd hoped for.

While the tennis world applauded Rublev for not hiding his emotions and giving in his all in what was ultimately a losing cause, Kyrgios was left unimpressed by the general reaction to the 25-year-old's breakdown. Kyrgios, who often receives backlash for his on-court outbursts, sarcastically pointed out the visible difference in the way other players' on-court behavior is received compared to his.

"Funny for some it’s ‘raw’ & ‘showing emotions’," Kyrgios wrote, making a cheeky remark on social media.

"Every single day I have now is a blessing" - Nick Kyrgios reflects on mental health struggles

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to reflect on his mental health battles. The Aussie also outlined that the simplest efforts for someone in need can result in a drastic change.

In Netflix's tennis docu-series 'Break Point', Kyrgios admitted to struggling with suicidal thoughts. He also revealed that he inflicted self-harm after suffering a second-round defeat at the 2019 Wimbledon.

Since that moment, the former World No. 13 has always advocated for mental health awareness. He recently took to Instagram to highlight his mental health journey. The 28-year-old stated that he considers every day a blessing and thanked everyone who stood by him during that period.

I look back on the days when all I had were dark thoughts... I appreciate everyone who stood by me in that period... every single day I have now is a blessing," Kyrgios captioned a post on Instagram.

Kyrgios has been largely absent from the ATP Tour this year thanks to multiple injuries concerns — to his knee and wrist. He has most recently withdrawn from the 2023 US Open, which means he will miss all four Grand Slams this season.