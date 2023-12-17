Gabriela Sabatini, the Argentine tennis legend, was joined by Juan Martin del Potro as they came together to celebrate 100 years of the Argentinian Olympic Committee.

Taking to social media, Sabatini shared some pictures from the event. The former tennis player keeps her fans updated about her personal life through her Instagram.

Sabatini can be seen posing with fellow Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro. Talking about the event, she said she feels honored to be part of the 'Olympic family'.

"What an honor to be part of this Olympic family and Argentine sport. Congratulations for these 100 years," Sabatini wrote.

In another picture, Sabatini is joined by many former and current Argentinian tennis players. Nadia Podoroska, Facundo Diaz Acosta, Martin Jaite, Florencia Labat, Florencia Molinero, Facundo Bagnis and Juan Martin del Potro can be seen along with Sabatini.

In another photo, Sabatini can be seen posing alongside del Potro and Argentine singer and songwriter, Abel Pintos.

Argentina has won two silver and three bronze medals at the Olympics. Sabatini won silver in 1988 while del Porto won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2012. The men's doubles team of Javier Frana and Christian Miniussi won bronze in 1992, while the women's doubles team of Paola Suarez and Patricia Tarabini won bronze in 2004.

Exploring Gabriela Sabatini and Juan Martin del Potro's careers

Sabatini has one singles Grand Slam title to her name, winning the 1990 US Open. She also won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon in 1988. She has won two tour finals in 1988 and again in 1994.

She has to her name 41 titles, including 27 in singles and 14 in women's doubles. Sabatini reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 1989. In 2006, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Juan Martin del Potro won his first Grand Slam at the 2009 US Open, defeating Roger Federer. With this title, he became the first player outside of the Big 3 to win a Grand Slam between 2005 and 2012.

He has won 23 titles, including 22 in singles. del Potro reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. He also won the Davis Cup title in 2016 with Argentina.