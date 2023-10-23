Gael Monfils becomes oldest champion on the ATP Tour since Roger Federer by winning Stockholm Open

Former World No. 6 Gael Monfils rewrote history by becoming the oldest champion on the ATP tour since Roger Federer by winning the 2023 Stockholm Open.

Monfils entered Stockholm on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. He defeated the likes of Adrian Mannarino and Laslo Djere en route to the final and then outclassed Pavel Kotov of Russia to lift the title.

At 37-years-old, the Frenchman became the oldest player to win at the Stockholm Open. Additionally, he also carved his name in history by becoming the oldest champion on the ATP tour since Roger Federer's 2019 Swiss Indoors in Basel at the age of 38.

Expand Tweet

Federer called curtains on his illustrious career at the 2022 Laver Cup. With an outstanding record of 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, he also achieved an impressive feat by winning the Swiss Indoors in Basel on ten separate occasions. The former World No. 1 also holds a unique record as the oldest player to secure a tour-level tournament victory. At the age of 38, he clinched his 10th title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Monfils has now followed in the footsteps of the Swiss legend and entered an exclusive club of players aged 37 or older who have celebrated an ATP Tour title since 1990. This esteemed group includes the likes of Roger Federer, Ivo Karlovic, and Feliciano Lopez.

Following his victory at the Stockholm Open, Monfils headed towards the stands to celebrate with his team, wife Elina Svitolina, and mother Sylvette Cartesse. He then took center stage on the court, soaking in the enthusiastic cheers from the ecstatic crowd in Stockholm.

Expand Tweet

"Special week with 3 ladies" - Gael Monfils dedicates Stockholm Open victory to his mother, wife Elina Svitolina, and daughter Skai

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5: Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils lifted his first title at the Stockholm Open, after 18 months on the main tour. His last tour-level title came at the 2022 Adelaide International 1.

In his post-match interview, Monfils took a moment to express his appreciation for his wife and fellow tennis player, Elina Svitolina, his mother Sylvette Cartesse, and his daughter Skai, who had the privilege of witnessing her father's first title victory since her birth.

“Special week for me with 3 ladies. My mom, thank you. As always it’s nice to win a title in front of her. My wife Elina. Thank you. The last one my daughter Skaï who’s watching in front of the TV. It’s my first time as a father I’ve won a title. It’s very special,” Gael Monfils said.

The former World No. 6 also expressed his gratitude for the support and training assistance provided by coach Mikael Tillstrom, who had also previously coached the player from 2016 to 2018.

“The funny thing is it’s my 12th title. 13 years later I won here. I guess 12 is my lucky number so.. crazy. Short story but long story. I’d like to thank Mikael. Before Roland Garros, I told him I need his help again. He’s like really? I’m like ‘yes.’ He said ‘I watched your match. It was terrible. Tomorrow we’ll practice together," Gael Monfils added.

Monfils will now compete at the 2023 Vienna Open next. He will lock horns with Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the ATP 500 event in Austria. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins