Gael Monfils calls Novak Djokovic "a legend of tennis", says the Serb's US Open loss "doesn't change anything"

Gael Monfils recently claimed that Novak Djokovic's loss to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open final hasn't reduced the Serb's stock whatsoever. Monfils also asserted that he still sees Djokovic as a "legend of tennis" even if he failed to win the Calendar Slam.

Novak Djokovic was on the cusp of tennis immortality at this year's US Open, where he needed a title to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to complete the Calendar Slam. Djokovic fought his way valiantly to the summit clash, but he ran out of gas against a red-hot Daniil Medvedev; the Serb ended up losing the final in straight sets.

In that context, Monfils was asked at the Paris Masters whether Djokovic's defeat proved that he wasn't as infallible as he seemed throughout the season. But the Frenchman, who has lost to Djokovic a whopping 17 times, pointed out that the World No. 1 lost to a player who himself has been virtually unbeatable for most parts of the year.

"I still see him (Novak Djokovic) as a legend of tennis," Gael Monfils said. "He's won three Grand Slams, and he's still trying to get more. He's a legend of tennis. He lost against Daniil who played extremely well. He hasn't lost a lot of matches. He's No. 2 worldwide. So as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't change anything."

Monfils further stressed that Djokovic's US Open loss shouldn't dampen the aura of his immense achievements throughout 2021.

"Both players have great level. Novak is still Novak," Monfils continued. "He's still a fantastic player. He's won three Grand Slams. He's still the same. He only lost to the second player, the second-ranked player."

Novak Djokovic kicks off Paris Masters doubles campaign with a win

Novak Djokovic with Filip Krajinovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic joined hands to down the Australian pair of Luke Saville and Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. Djokovic and Krajinovic won 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, and will next face the pairing of Filip Polasek and John Peers in the second round.

Djokovic's doubles match on Monday was played in front of a packed house, with the Serbian pair receiving the lion's share of the support. The four players also kept the crowd on their feet with a series of sumptuous plays.

Novak Djokovic will return to singles action on Tuesday, when he takes on Marton Fucsovics in the second round. This will be the Serb's first singles match on tour since the defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

