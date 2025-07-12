Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov & tennis world send uplifting messages to Grigor Dimitrov as he pens emotional note after Wimbledon heartbreak

Grigor Dimitrov penned an emotional note after witnessing an upsetting heartbreak at Wimbledon after sustaining an injury in the fourth round. This note captured the attention of several tennis players, including Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov, and others.

On July 7, Dimitrov competed in the fourth round of Wimbledon at the Center Court, where he locked horns with Jannik Sinner. The Bulgarian displayed dominant skills in the first two sets, overwhelming Sinner with a score of 6-3, 7-5; however, during the fourth set, the Bulgarian was forced to retire due to a pectoral muscle injury, leading the Italian to nab the win with a score of 3-6, 5-7, 2-2.

Shortly after this match, Dimitrov shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle, expressing his emotions about having to withdraw from Wimbledon. Along with this, he extended gratitude toward his friends, writing:

"Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career. Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love — from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community… your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon. G ❤️"

This post garnered the attention of several tennis players, who penned uplifting messages for the Bulgarian. Sending his prayers for him, Gael Monfils commented:

"❤️🙏🏾"

Gael Monfil’s comment on Instagram

Following him, the Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov also wrote a heartfelt note in the comment section that read:

"Bratko wishing you a speedy recovery🙏🏻! Stay strong and positive my friend! Big hug🫂🫶🏻"

Karen’s comment on Instagram

The World No. 17 Jakub Mensik also commented:

"❤️🙏"

Jakub’s comment on Instagram

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Denis Shapovalov left a comment that read:

"Get well soon bro!!"

Shaovalov’s comment on Instagram

Andy Roddick shared his opinion about Grigor Dimitrov's injury at Wimbledon

Shortly after the unfortunate incident with Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of Wimbledon, Andy Roddick opened up about his thoughts on the matter in one of the recent episodes of his podcast. This isn't the first time that the player was forced to retire amid the match, as this one marked his fifth forced withdrawal from a major tournament.

Highlighting the past walkovers, he stated that this was a heartbreaking moment.

"You can't hide from like a pectoral muscle on a serve. You literally, when you reach back, you kind of have to kind of have to let it rip from there. But listen, he's not young anymore, right? It's he's had to retire in the last five Grand Slams. And he does not have the reputation for being quick to shake hands at all. And it was just heartbreaking for many reasons. One, the opportunity of not getting to finish off the world number one on the greatest court in all of tennis, in the greatest venue in all of sports, right? Like he's at the point where he wants that last big moment. And two, it's a torn, it's probably a torn pack," Roddick said.

Grigor Dimitrov has won 9 ATP singles titles so far in his career, including at least one title on each of the three major playing surfaces.

