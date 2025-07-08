"It was heartbreaking" - Andy Roddick gets emotional about Grigor Dimitrov's tragic Wimbledon injury against Jannik Sinner

Andy Roddick recently made his feelings known about the injury that Grigor Dimitrov sustained at Wimbledon. The latter had to retire amid the match, which led to the end of his tournament's journey.

Ad

Dimitrov was last seen in action at the fourth round of Wimbledon, where he squared off against Jannik Sinner. The former was in great form and dominated the first two sets of the match; however, fate took a tragic turn when the Bulgarian carved a volley to bring the score to 2-2 in the third set of the match and was immediately seen on the ground holding his right pectoral muscle in pain, which eventually forced him to withdraw amid the match.

Ad

Trending

This retirement marked the player's fifth forced withdrawal from a major appearance, as he also withdrew from his past four major appearances. Following Dimitriv's retirement, the Italian player was declared the official winner of the clash with a score of 3-6, 5-7, 2-2. Shortly after this upset, the former tennis player Andy Roddick opened up about his thoughts on the Bulgarian's injury, calling it heartbreaking in a recent episode of his podcast.

Ad

Highlighting Grigor Dimitrov's recent walkovers and expressing dismay over the player's unfortunate walkovers, Roddick said:

"You can't hide from like a pectoral muscle on a serve. You literally, when you reach back, you kind of have to kind of have to let it rip from there. But listen, he's not young anymore, right? It's he's had to retire in the last five Grand Slams. And he does not have the reputation for being quick to shake hands at all. And it was just heartbreaking for many reasons. One, the opportunity of not getting to finish off the world number one on the greatest court in all of tennis, in the greatest venue in all of sports, right? Like he's at the point where he wants that last big moment. And two, it's a torn, it's probably a torn pack," Roddick said.

Ad

Jannik Sinner made his feelings known about Grigor Dimitrov's forced withdrawal at Wimbledon against him.

Wimbledon's fourth round on July 7 saw Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner lock horns with each other, where the Bulgarian dictated the first two sets of the game, and while he was on the path of progressing to another round and Sinner was visibly outgunned, he sustained a pectoral injury.

Ad

Following this, Sinner was given the victory; however, the Italian clearly expressed his feelings about this win, stating that he did not consider this a victory in the post-match press conference. (As quoted by BBC)

"I don't take this as a win at all. This is just a very unfortunate moment for all of us to witness, said Sinner. He has struggled in the last Grand Slams with injuries a lot, so seeing him again with this injury is very tough. We all saw by his reaction how much he cares about the sport. He is one of the hardest-working players on tour and it is very unfortunate."

Grigor Dimitrov faced the same fate in last year's Wimbledon as he sustained an injury to his knee. Following this, the 2024 US Open saw him retire early due to physical issues, and this continued in the 2025 season as well, as he had to pull out of the tournament due to a groin injury. This year's French Open also did not turn out in the 34-year-old's favour, as he sustained yet another leg injury here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More