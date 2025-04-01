Gael Monfils gets emotional revealing how wife Elina Svitolina saved him from untimely tennis retirement

Gael Monfils shared his gratitude for his wife Elina Svitolina for her support and the key role she has played in his long-lasting career in tennis. The two got married in 2021 and often take time off from their busy schedules to cheer for one another during important matches.

In addition to balancing their lives on and off the court, Monfils and Svitolina often share glimpses of their experiences with their daughter Skai through social media.

On a recent episode of his talk show on YouTube, Monfils was joined by long-time friend and fellow tennis player Gilles Simon as they discussed their lives and careers. During their conversation, Monfils highlighted how Svitolina had been instrumental in overturning his decision to retire from the sport after he went through a tough period around COVID.

“If I hadn’t met Elina, I would’ve retired already… no doubt. I think I would’ve called it quits after COVID. At that time, I was still in top 10, but it meant nothing to me. Empty stadiums… it was a different energy. I just felt it wasn’t for me anymore,” he said via the Tennis Letter.

He further spoke about how his wife motivated him to continue amid all the troubles.

"Elina... she found the right words. She said to me, ‘Look, I’m coming back after giving birth… so you can do it too.' She gave me motivation. I told her, ‘I need a clear goal,’ and we set one together. She helped me immensely," he added. (original interview in French)

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina continue to showcase impressive performances on the court. They both recently reached the round of 16 at the Miami Open.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina continue to impress with their tennis performances

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina train during Wimbledon 2019 - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have been an inspiration to tennis fans across the globe with their performances on the court as well. The Frenchman delivered strong performances at Indan Wells as well as Miami. He was eliminated in the third round in the former event, and reached the last 16 at the latter.

Svitolina, on the other hand, made it to the Indian Wells quarterfinals. She was beaten by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva there. The Ukrainian had a Round of 16 exit in Miami, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Both players will now turn their attention to the clay court swing ahead of Monfils' home Grand Slam, the French Open.

