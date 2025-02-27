Elina Svitolina takes adorable selfie with her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai, a day after mother-daughter duo cheer him on from afar

Elina Svitolina and her daughter Skai continue to support Gael Monfils as the latter begins his Sunshine Double campaign next month. The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2022 and often gave their followers glimpses of her on social media.

Svitolina and Monfils started officially dating in 2019. The couple was always tight, as evidenced by their fun videos together as part of their famed "G.E.M.S" social media handle - where they documented their romantic activities. However, there was trouble in paradise two years later as they broke up unexpectedly.

Fortunately, that was not the last that the tennis universe would see of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils. They not only ended up getting back together the same year but they also got hitched. The couple has only gone from strength to strength since then; the Ukrainian gave birth to their daughter, Skai, in 2022.

Now two years old, Skai follows her French father's matches live if her mother's story is anything to go by. On Thursday (February 27), the 30-year-old took to her Instagram to post pictures of her and Skai catching some of the action from his first-round match at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Svitolina, meanwhile, exited in the second round of the women's competition at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The former World No. 3, who made it to top-30 after returning from maternity break in 2023, has put together an underwhelming 6-4 win/loss record this year.

Gael Monfils has hit a good vein of form ahead of Indian Wells Masters 2025

Gael Monfils has recorded respectable results this season | Image Source: Getty

Gael Monfils has enjoyed a resurgent season on the ATP Tour in 2025. The Frenchman secured his thirteenth career pro title at the ASB Classic earlier in January. He got enough preparation at the tune-up event in Auckland as he made it to the second week in Melbourne for the sixth time in 19 appearances.

Unfortunately, Monfils was forced to retire against 20th-seeded Ben Shelton while trailing by two sets to one due to a back injury. The former World No. 6 took a month-long break from the tour before making his comeback in Dubai this week. He was defeated in the first round by Italy's Matteo Berrettini, marking his fourth consecutive loss in their rivalry.

Gael Monfils will now be eager to do well at the Indian Wells Masters - a tournament where the World No. 40 has enjoyed considerable success in the past. The 38-year-old has reached two quarterfinals at the Palm Springs event (2016 and 2019), and he also notably sprung up an upset win over then-World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

