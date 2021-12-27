Garbine Muguruza doesn't want to "obsess over" No. 1 ranking, says she wants to "focus on winning tournaments"

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza had a dream end to the 2021 season, becoming the first Spanish champion at the WTA Finals. Her stellar run in Guadalajara, Mexico, which saw her win four out of five matches, catapulted her to a year-end No. 3 ranking.

Having returned to the top 3 in the world, Muguruza's next goal should obviously be the pinnacle of the world rankings, a position she last held in 2017.

However, the 28-year-old doesn't want to "obsess over" chasing the top spot. In a recent interview with Spanish broadcasting service RTVE, Muguruza made it clear that she instead wants to concentrate on winning titles.

"I was there, now I am going to be there again, great, but I don't want to obsess over it," she said. "I prefer to focus on winning tournaments and raising glasses, because you can touch that."

It has been a challenging year, but very successful for me: Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza with the WTA Dubai trophy

2021 was the first season of Garbine Muguruza's career in which she won as many as three titles. The Spaniard triumphed in the WTA 500 tournaments in Dubai and Chicago before tasting glory at the year-ending championships.

Despite the success, Muguruza acknowledged that the year has been hard for athletes because of numerous bio-bubbles and protocols. She said:

"The truth is that it has been a great year, and that has been hard because there have been a lot of protocols, bubbles, at first without an audience, then with some audience."

Muguruza added:

"It's been a crazy season with the Olympics involved as well. It has been a year with many challenges, but at the same time, very successful for me."

Muguruza recalls the 2020 Australian Open final experience

In 2020, the former World No. 1 was about to add to her collection of Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles when she made it to the final of the Australian Open. As the World No. 32, the Spaniard upset four higher-ranked players that fortnight before stumbling against young Sofia Kenin in three sets in the summit clash.

Despite the disappointing outcome in the end, the Australian Open remains a tournament Muguruza enjoys playing in.

"I was on the verge of the trophy in that final," she recollected. "It is a tournament that I like a lot because it is summer, it is Australia and the people there are very fond of sports and understand tennis."

Muguruza will kick off her 2022 season in Adelaide which will be followed by Sydney ahead of the season's first Major.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra