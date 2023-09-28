Gareth Bale poses for photo with 'GOAT' Novak Djokovic after winning Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match together

Former Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic posed for a photo after their victory in the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, as part of the preparations for the main event on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gareth Bale shared a photo on his Instagram story with Novak Djokovic, posing in the dressing room after the game. In the caption, Bale referred to the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a goat emoji, symbolizing his admiration for Djokovic's greatness.

Gareth Bale poses for photo with Novak Djokovic

Three matches unfolded on the course at the event. Novak Djokovic joined forces with Kirk Popert, a standout from the G4D Tour (Golf for the Disabled), to clinch a 3-1 victory against F1 driver Carlos Sainz and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale teamed up with team captain Colin Montgomerie for a seven-hole contest, emerging triumphant with a 2-1 score against Corey Pavin and former professional footballer Andriy Shevchenko.

In February 2023, at the age of 33, Gareth Bale announced his retirement from both club and international football. Bale is widely regarded as one of the sport's greatest talents, marked by a successful career that includes an impressive five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. He also made a record 111 appearances for the Welsh national team and, as captain and talisman, played a pivotal role in leading Wales to their first World Cup appearance since 1958, which took place in Qatar in 2022.

Novak Djokovic expresses his gratitude to Ryder Cup fans

Italy Ryder Cup Golf. Djokovic

On Wednesday, September 27, the 2023 US Open Champion Novak Djokovic traded his tennis racket for golf clubs as he took part in the celebrity all-star game hosted at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. This event served as a prelude to the upcoming main competition between Europe and the USA on Friday.

The 36-year-old expressed gratitude towards the fans gathered at the event on the first tee. He also mentioned that the experience had been truly exceptional and memorable.

"It's such an honor, a golden opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience,' 'Thanks to all the fans for coming and putting a bit of extra pressure on us on the first tee. It's a unique experience." Djokovic said

Djokovic further disclosed his intention to extend his stay in Rome, as he had plans to attend the opening day of the 2023 Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 30.

"I'm going to stay for a few days just because I need to see the tee-off on Friday, 7 a.m., I heard the atmosphere is electric, everyone is talking about the noise and the incredible vibe that you get to feel. So I'm gonna be there for that and just enjoy fantastic golf." He said

Novak Djokovic has triumphed in three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year, with Wimbledon being the only one he missed. Having withdrawn from the Rolex ATP Shanghai Masters, Djokovic will next be seen at the Paris Masters which commences on October 30, 2023.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis