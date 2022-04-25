"Gassed in the third set but still an absolute machine of an athlete" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's final loss against Andrey Rublev in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic will have to wait a little while longer to win his first title of the 2022 season as the World No. 1 succumbed to a 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0 loss against Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open.

The Serb looked much better this week than he did at Monte-Carlo last week and steadily improved as the tournament went on. Unfortunately, his rustiness and exhaustion of playing three three-setters on the trot caught up with him against Rublev.

After clawing his way back dramatically in the second set, the 20-time Grand Slam champion ran out of steam in the decider and fell without offering much resistance. The bagel in the third set marked only the fourth time he has been beaten 6-0 in a claycourt final -- the last being at the hands of Rafael Nadal at the 2020 Roland Garros.

Most tennis fans on social media, however, were largely optimistic of the 34-year-old's chances in the coming days. Many pointed out how the champion has improved by leaps and bounds in only the last three matches, and with more time on the tennis court, they were confident of seeing him back to his old self.

"Novak went away physically after missing on two BPs at the start of the week. Still, I feel he has gotten what he wanted from this week," Sport klub reporter Sasa Ozmo wrote.

Vansh🇺🇦 @vanshv2k Djokovic has made loads of progress physically this week as he looks to peak for Roland Garros. However, at the moment, he still has lots of work to do. Rublev deserves loads of credit for his level today. He has been awesome, besides a couple points in the 2nd set tiebreak. Djokovic has made loads of progress physically this week as he looks to peak for Roland Garros. However, at the moment, he still has lots of work to do. Rublev deserves loads of credit for his level today. He has been awesome, besides a couple points in the 2nd set tiebreak.

"Pretty similar to the Fokina match, Djokovic got outplayed in set 1, gritted through to win a tough set 2, then faded completely physically in set 3. Difference this time is Djokovic has a productive body of work to build on this week," Matthew Willis of 'The Racquet' tweeted.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Djokovic knows what he needs to work on to build up to RolandGarros, incl his 1st serve into forehand+1 potency, which has a huge influence on whether he finds himself exhausted physically from longer points. In all sets he lost this week he had so little 1st serve(ing) advantage Djokovic knows what he needs to work on to build up to RolandGarros, incl his 1st serve into forehand+1 potency, which has a huge influence on whether he finds himself exhausted physically from longer points. In all sets he lost this week he had so little 1st serve(ing) advantage

"Djokovic gassed in that third set but he's still an absolute machine of an athlete. Just needs to work on winning first sets going forward and he'll be fine. Rublev deserved this win, no doubt about it. Dude played some playstation tennis in that match," one fan posted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Djokovic gassed in that third set but he's still an absolute machine of an athlete. Just needs to work on winning first sets going forward and he'll be fine.



The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-7, 6-0 Novak Djokovic



One suspects that it's a case of Djokovic rebuilding match fitness, but it's also the second time in a few weeks that he has lost a one-sided decider after scrapping through a second set.

Belgrade title for Rublev.



Fans on Twitter were also unanimous in their praise of Andrey Rublev, hailing the Russian for the fearless tennis he played, especially considering he was taking on the Serb in his own backyard. The victory marked the World No. 8's 11th ATP title of his career, as well as his first ever victory over a reigning World No. 1.

"Incredible performance by Rublev. Novak fading away in the 3rd shouldn't take away from the incredible level he played. Incredibly smart match! Would love to see more of that level," one user tweeted.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Really happy for Andrey #Rublev , great athlete but, at the same time, a fantastic person rich in values. I want to say this especially at this time when you tend to hate all Russians indiscriminately: I'm happy that there is such a lovely guy on tour!

"This is a lot more than a 250 title for Andrey, gosh. Getting a win over the world no. 1, a win over Djokovic in a final at home, is so so huge for his confidence. Can’t even explain it tbh. Wow," another user wrote.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys This is a lot more than a 250 title for Andrey, gosh.



Owen @tennisnation There are not many times I have been awed while watching Rublev play, but the way he has hung in this second set is really incredible. Playing absolutely fearless tennis against Djokovic, pretty much the toughest guy ever to play fearlessly against.

Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for a first ATP title in 2022 at the Madrid Masters next

Novak Djokovic will play next at the Madrid Masters

Following a disappointing end to his Serbia Open campaign, Novak Djokovic will next be seen in action at the Madrid Masters. The Serb is a three-time winner at the event, having won the 2011, 2016 and 2019 editions.

The World No. 1 will be joined in Madrid by defending champion Alexander Zverev, reigning Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz and reigning Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. More importantly, it could also be the first tournament of the year where both the 20-time Grand Slam champion and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal play together.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala