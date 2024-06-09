“Gave some perspective that it’s not going to be easy” – Iga Swiatek’s coach reflects on Naomi Osaka matchup in French Open 2R after Pole’s title win

Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski spoke on the former's second-round scare against Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open. Swiatek defeated Osaka in a high-intensity battle after saving a match point.

Osaka smashed eight aces, converted five break points, and won a total of 114 points against the defending champion's accounts of zero, three, and 109, respectively. Yet, Swiatek managed to secure the match 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 on her way to eventually lifting the women's singles trophy on Saturday, June 8.

Tomasz Wiktorowski, who's been coaching Iga Swiatek since 2021, stopped for a chat with Eurosport's Alex Corretja after the World No. 1's crowning in Paris on Saturday.

Corretja, a former World No. 2, asked Wiktorowski to comment if the fight against Naomi Osaka helped build momentum for the rest of the tournament. Wiktorowski reckoned the match was more of a wake-up call for the team, saying:

"I'm not sure if it helped but it gave some perspective that it's not going to be easy. She passed through this match, defended that match point and she made it.

"It gives some confidence but also it gives perspective to us that we need to probably do something a little bit more because that was the second round and super tight and tough match. So, maybe it helped maybe not but I’m just happy we’re here today, that was a big match."

This was notably Iga Swiatek's third on-court meeting with Naomi Osaka and she took a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head with the win.

"Roland Garros is a very special place for Iga Swiatek" - Tomasz Wiktorowski

Swiatek lifts the 2024 French Open women's singles trophy.

In the same conversation with Alex Corretja at the French Open, Tomasz Wiktorowski noted that Roland Garros has been Iga Swiatek's 'special place' as she has been crowned the champion four times in 2020 and a three-peat from 2022 to 2024.

"Third one in a row and this [Roland Garros] is a very special place for her[Iga Swiatek]. Her first Grand Slam title here in 2020," Wiktorowski told Corretja.

Swiatek defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final on Saturday to complete a hattrick of titles at the Paris Major. She bettered Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in last year's final and Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in 2022.

In 2020, the Pole overcame the USA's Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

