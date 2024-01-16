Tennis fans did not hold back in voicing their dissatisfaction with Iga Swiatek’s latest outfit at the 2024 Australian Open.

On Tuesday, January 16, Swiatek commenced her Grand Slam campaign Down Under with an opening-round victory over former champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (2), 6-2. The Pole, who signed a deal with Roger Federer-backed sportswear manufacturer On in March 2023, graced the Rod Laver Arena in her new kit during the opener.

She was captured wearing a sleeveless top and a tennis skirt, both predominantly white, with a couple of hot pink stripes intersecting off-center. To complete the look, the World No. 1 paired the fit with a hot pink hat and the Roger Pro shoes.

It is worth noting that Iga Swiatek wore very similar looks in white, pink, black and blue colorways, featuring the same silhouette, during her Grand Slam appearances at the 2023 French Open and the US Open, in addition to Wimbledon.

Tennis fans were thus upset over Swiatek’s monotonous on-court fashion. A few also called out the sportswear brand for allegedly “mistreating” the four-time Major winner.

“ON just threw Iga in the same kit from last year. Instead of that one big ass stripe they just threw in some intersecting lines. World #1, dominant generational player, 4x slam champ, and you can’t even give her a nice kit,” one fan said.

On also came under fire during the Australian Open promotional event, when they unveiled a limited-edition “Dialed-In” shirt in honor of their other ambassador, World No. 16 Ben Shelton. Fans opined that the brand was “ignoring” Iga Swiatek.

After the 22-year-old's opening match in Melbourne, one fan addressed a message to the brand’s investor, Roger Federer, pointing out that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was particular about his outfits during his on-court days.

“Greetings, Roger Federer. This message is to express my disgust with ON’s treatment of the current world number 1. When you were a top player, you always made sure your outfits are good looking and honestly most of the time they were,” the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek sets up a clash with Danielle Collins at Australian Open 2024

Iga Swiatek previously defeated Sofia Kenin to win her maiden Grand Slam at 2020 French Open

Following a tough opener against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek has booked her spot in the second round of the 2024 event.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has won the French Open thrice (2020, 2022, 2023) and the US Open once (2022), is yet to make her mark Down Under. The Pole’s best result at the Slam is reaching the semifinals in 2022, where she was knocked out by runner-up Danielle Collins.

Swiatek is now gearing up to face the American yet again in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. Collins is through to the Round of 64 after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over former World No. 1 and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

