Geneva Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will make his much-awaited return to action as a wildcard at the Geneva Open to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 15-21.

The ATP 250 claycourt event will give players a last-minute opportunity to get some much-needed match wins under their belt ahead of the French Open, beginning May 22.

Apart from Medvedev, the tournament has also drawn a lot of other top stars, including Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Geneva Open:

What is the Geneva Open?

The Geneva Open started on clay in the Swiss city of Geneva in 1980. The tournament was discontinued after the 1991 edition.

Geneva got a chance to host an ATP event once again when the Dusseldorf tournament was moved to the city in 2015. Since then, it has been annually held as an ATP 250 event.

The Geneva Open has seen a bevy of top stars lift the trophy, including Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander and Thomas Muster. When the tournament resumed, home favorite Stan Wawrinka tasted success in both 2016 and 2017.

World No. 10 Casper Ruud won the last edition of the tournament in 2021.

Venue

The ATP 250 tournament is being held at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest tennis club in Switzerland.

Players

Casper Ruud in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev leads the 28-player field in Geneva, with defending champion Casper Ruud seeded second.

It will be the Russian's first tournament since undergoing a hernia procedure. Medvedev was last seen in action at the Miami Open in March, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz.

Although Medvedev made a strong start to the 2022 season by reaching the Australian Open final, he is still chasing his first title of the year. The Geneva Open will provide him with an excellent opportunity to do so.

Defending champion Casper Ruud will head to Geneva with a lot of confidence after making the semifinals in Rome this week.

World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov, who ended Rafael Nadal's reign at the Italian Open, has been seeded third.

Reilly Opelka, who won the Houston event on clay earlier this year, has received the fourth seeding in Geneva.

All the top four seeds have got a bye into the second round.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Tommy Paul, Federico Delbonis and Alexander Bublik round out the top eight seeds.

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who continues his comeback on the tour, has drawn a qualifier in the first round. Former champion Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, has withdrawn from his home tournament due to an injury.

The draw also has the likes of Emil Ruusuvuori, Fabio Fognini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who could make things interesting.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds in Geneva will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The main draw action kicks off on May 16 at 12 noon local time, with both the singles and doubles finals scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment for the upcoming edition of the Geneva Open is €597,900, while the prize money is €534,555.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Geneva Open live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. In Australia, one can view the action on beIN Sports.

Fans in Switzerland will get coverage on Sky Deutschland while Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Discovery.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

