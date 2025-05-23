Geneva Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, May 23

The 2025 Geneva Open is in full swing at the moment. The top players on tour are pushing to find their best form with the French Open on the horizon.
Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic entered the event as the top two seeds this year. Fritz was eliminated by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals but Djokovic is still alive this week.
Third seed Tomas Machac and fourth seed Karen Khachanov also succumbed to early exits this week. While Machac was eliminated by Cameron Norrie in the second round, Khachanov came up shy against Sebastian Ofner in the last eight.
Novak Djokovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Ofner and Cameron Norrie are the four semifinalist remaining in Geneva. Norrie has already taken out two top five seeds so far and will be up against Djokovic in next round.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Ofner will encounter big serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Without further ado, let's look at the schedule for Day Seven.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Geneva Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 12:00 PM local time:
Sadio Doumbia / Jakob Schnaitter vs Fabien Reboul / Mark Wallner
Not before 2:00 PM:
(6) Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Ofner
Followed by:
(2) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie
Court 1
Starting at 12:00 PM local time
Ariel Behar / Joran Vliegen vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler
Geneva Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can watch the action live on the following channels:
United States – Tennis Channel
United Kingdom – Sky UK
France – Eurosport France
Germany – Sky Deutschland
Italy – Sky Italia
Spain – Telefonica / Movistar
Australia – beIN Sports Australia
Canada – TSN
Japan – WOWOW
India – Tennis TV
China – ESPN International China
Brazil – ESPN International Latam (covered under Latin America)
Argentina – ESPN International Latam (covered under Latin America)
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport
South Korea – Eclat
Sweden – TV4 AB
Switzerland – Sky Deutschland
Austria – Sky Deutschland
Belgium – BeTV
Portugal – Sport TV Portugal
For more information on streaming details about the Geneva Open, click here.
Geneva Open 2025 - Match timings
Play on Day 7 in Geneva is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis