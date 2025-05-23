Geneva Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, May 23

The 2025 Geneva Open is in full swing at the moment. The top players on tour are pushing to find their best form with the French Open on the horizon.

Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic entered the event as the top two seeds this year. Fritz was eliminated by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals but Djokovic is still alive this week.

Third seed Tomas Machac and fourth seed Karen Khachanov also succumbed to early exits this week. While Machac was eliminated by Cameron Norrie in the second round, Khachanov came up shy against Sebastian Ofner in the last eight.

Novak Djokovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Ofner and Cameron Norrie are the four semifinalist remaining in Geneva. Norrie has already taken out two top five seeds so far and will be up against Djokovic in next round.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Ofner will encounter big serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Without further ado, let's look at the schedule for Day Seven.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Geneva Open 2025

Djokovic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Center Court

Starting at 12:00 PM local time:

Sadio Doumbia / Jakob Schnaitter vs Fabien Reboul / Mark Wallner

Not before 2:00 PM:

(6) Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Ofner

Followed by:

(2) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Court 1

Starting at 12:00 PM local time

Ariel Behar / Joran Vliegen vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler

Geneva Open 2025: Where to watch

Hukacz celebrates a point on tour 2025 - Source: Getty

Fans can watch the action live on the following channels:

United States – Tennis Channel

United Kingdom – Sky UK

France – Eurosport France

Germany – Sky Deutschland

Italy – Sky Italia

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Canada – TSN

Japan – WOWOW

India – Tennis TV

China – ESPN International China

Brazil – ESPN International Latam (covered under Latin America)

Argentina – ESPN International Latam (covered under Latin America)

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

South Korea – Eclat

Sweden – TV4 AB

Switzerland – Sky Deutschland

Austria – Sky Deutschland

Belgium – BeTV

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

For more information on streaming details about the Geneva Open, click here.

Geneva Open 2025 - Match timings

Play on Day 7 in Geneva is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows:

Country Match Timings – Morning Session Match Timings – Evening Session US/Canada May 23, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET UK May 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. GMT May 23, 2025, 4:00 p.m. GMT India May 23, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 23, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST

