Geneva Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, May 24

Champions will be crowned on Day 7 (Saturday, May 24) of the Geneva Open 2025. The singles final will be contested by 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic and World No. 31 Hubert Hurkacz.
Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics, Matteo Arnaldi and Cameron Norrie to reach the summit clash. He has advanced to his second final of the season, following his previous runner-up finish at the Miami Open. He arrived in Geneva on a three-match losing skid and hadn't won a match on clay as well.
However, he has staged a remarkable turnaround to put himself one win away from a milestone 100th career title. Hurkacz scored wins over Arthur Cazaux, Arthur Rinderknech, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Ofner, all in straight sets, to book his spot in the championship round.
Hurkacz has reached his first final since last year's Halle Open. He recently made the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. However, he has lost all seven of his previous matches against Djokovic. It's going to take a special performance from him to deny the Serb his 100th title.
Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul will take on Joran Vliegen and Ariel Behar in the doubles final. The French duo recently came up short against top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the Italian Open final. Vliegen and Behar won back-to-back Challenger titles in Estoril and Turin, and are now gunning for their third title in a row.
With the French Open starting from tomorrow, a title here would be a massive boost for the winners. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Geneva Open:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Geneva Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs Joran Vliegen/Ariel Behar
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (6) Hubert Hurkacz vs (2) Novak Djokovic
Geneva Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches at the Geneva Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Geneva Open 2025: Match Timings
The doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time, while the singles final won't start before 3:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:
