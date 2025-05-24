Geneva Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Novak Djokovic & runner-up Hubert Hurkacz earn?

Novak Djokovic made a strong comeback at the 2025 Geneva Open, clinching the title with a 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Saturday, May 24. The victory gave the Serb a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam at the French Open.

Djokovic's win in Geneva earned him a hefty $101,030 from the tournament's total prize pool of $645,000, while Hurkacz took home $59,030. Cameron Norrie and Sebastian Ofner each received $34,640 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Top seed Taylor Fritz, fourth seed Karen Khachanov, fifth seed Alexei Popyrin, and eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi each got $20,072 for a quarterfinal finish.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the second round of the Geneva Open, including Quentin Halys, Arthur Rinderknech, Kei Nishikori, Nuno Borges, Jacob Fearnley, third seed Tomas Machac, Fabian Marozsan and Marton Fucsovics, each bagged $11,655.

Trending

Jaume Munar, Miomir Kecmanovic, Arthur Cazaux, Learner Tien, Ivan Gakhov, seventh seed Alex Michelsen, Nicolas Jarry, Dusan Lajovic, Dominic Stricker, Hugo Gaston, Karue Sell, and Zizou Bergs, exited in the first round of the tournament. Each left with $7,120.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis