Former WTA No. 5 turned tennis commentator Daniela Huntuchova praised Carlos Alcaraz after his quarterfinals win against Karen Khachanov in Madrid. The Slovak is currently covering the 2023 Madrid Masters tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz is in great form this clay season despite missing the opening ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo due to injury. He returned from injury to win the Barcelona Open for the second year in a row. The World No. 2 is also bidding to defend his title at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz cruised into the semifinals in Madrid, with his toughest test coming against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round where the Spaniard was forced to make a comeback win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. The 19-year-old then eased past Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, and Karen Khachanov in straight-set victories.

Daniela Huntuchova took to her social media to praise the youngster, posting a photo on Instagram of her interviewing him after his 6-4, 7-5 win against Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

“Genius at work @carlitosalcaraz,” read the caption.

Daniela Huntuchova's IG Story

The World No. 2 will bid to improve his record on Spanish clay to 20-0 as he takes on World No. 20 Borna Coric in the semifinals in Madrid.

“My dream is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” expresses Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz wants to be the best in history

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his desire to become one of the best players in tennis history. The current World No. 2 has already tasted Grand Slam glory as a teenager. The 19-year-old also became the youngest player ever to become the ATP No. 1 and finished the 2022 season as the youngest year-end No. 1 after lifting the 2022 US Open trophy.

When asked about his long-term goals after his quarterfinals match in Madrid, Alcaraz stated that he dreams of becoming one of the greatest players in tennis history.

“My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” Alcaraz said. “I want to be part of the, you know, the best tennis players in history, and I will work for it," he said.

Despite missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injury, Alcaraz is in prime form. He has a win-loss record of 27-2 so far in 2023. The Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, May 5, 2023, is bidding to win his fourth title of the year in Madrid.

