How Carlos Alcaraz can overtake Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 after Madrid Open 2023

Novak Djokovic began his record-extending 385th week as the World No. 1 on Monday, May 1. After shocking defeats at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and the Srpska Open, the Serb revealed that he was experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, which could be the reason behind his withdrawal from the Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has reached the semifinals in Spain's capital and is inching closer to regaining the top spot in the ATP rankings. Improving with every passing day, the World No. 2 has won 27 out of 29 matches so far this season. He won the 2023 Argentina Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He also defended his title in Barcelona last month.

Alcaraz stunned the tennis world at the 2022 Madrid Open when he beat Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in a row to lift his second Masters 1000 trophy.

In the ongoing tournament, the soon-to-be-20 star defeated Emil Ruusuvuori, Grigor Dimitrov, Zverev, and Karen Khachanov to reach the last four. He is set to take on Croatia's Borna Coric tomorrow, May 5 for a spot in the final. If Alcaraz goes on to defend his title in Madrid, he will be required to just turn up at the Italian Open and play a single match to dethrone Djokovic as the World No. 1.

Live rankings suggest that if the Spaniard lifts the trophy this Sunday, there will be a meager difference of five points between him (6,770) and the current World No. 1 (6,775).

At the end of February, Djokovic overtook German legend Steffi Graf to become the sole record-holder for most weeks by a tennis player as the World No. 1. He has missed out on a total of 12,000 points since his infamous deportation ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. But that has not stopped the 22-time Grand Slam champion from dominating the roster and occupying the top spot.

Novak Djokovic will return to US events as COVID-19 vaccine mandate ends this month

The 2021 US Open final was the last time Novak Djokovic played a match in American soil. Like other countries around the world, the US and Canada soon made it compulsory for foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to enter.

Given the Serb's anti-vaccination stance, he was forced to withdraw from the 2022 US Open as well as the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Toronto, and Cincinnati. He was once again barred from playing in the Sunshine Double this year after authorities denied his request for an exemption.

However, on Monday, May 1, the US government declared that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers and public health emergencies will end on May 11.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement.

Djokovic will finally be able to return to some of the world's biggest tournaments later this year and compete in the US Open to try and extend his Grand Slam title total.

