"Genuinely f**king shameful";"The nerves" - Fans slam Carlos Alcaraz after Alexander Zverev & Spaniard's friendly moment turns heads at Laver Cup

By Sudipto Pati
Published Sep 18, 2025 15:32 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Alexander Zverev (right), Sources: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were captured on camera warmly embracing each other during a practice session ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup. However, the hug between the ATP stars prompted several tennis fans to criticize the Spaniard, as they brought up the past allegations of domestic abuse against the German.

Zverev allegedly abused two of his former partners. While one of those former partners chose not to press charges against the German, the other, Brenda Patea, who also happens to be the mother of his daughter Mayla, sought legal recourse. It resulted in a controversial public trial in a Berlin court last year. However, the matter was settled out of court, with Zverev being pronounced neither guilty nor innocent.

Recently, both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev arrived in San Francisco for this year's edition of the Laver Cup. During a practice session, the Team Europe members hugged each other tightly, and a picture of the embrace subsequently went viral on social media.

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) blatantly disapproved of the warmth shared between the Spaniard and the German. Not only did these fans lambast Zverev based on the controversial past allegations against him, but they also slammed Alcaraz for maintaining close ties with the German.

"Carlos can’t stop being a loser when it comes to this rat, genuinely f**king shameful," one fan wrote.
"Look at perfect Carlos being friends with that abuser. He said himself he is friends with this rat..and we can see...and then people criticize Jannik every 2 days for the smallest things.. The nerves," commented another.
"Carlos please ffs," another fan chimed in.
"I mean he was out there uploading an instagram story unprompted wishing for that rat to win a slam someday," one recalled.
"Where are all the self-righteous ppl now? they went after sinner nonstop 24/7 after the AO final, but when it comes to alcaraz nobody bats an eye 😃✌🏻," added another.
"Very close Friendships with the abuser!!," weighed in yet another fan.

"Carlos Alcaraz and I have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well" - Alexander Zverev in 2024

Alexander Zverev (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 in a Round Robin encounter at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. In the aftermath of the contest, the German candidly spoke up about his relationship with the Spaniard.

"I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well. It’s always nice to play him, except when he beats me. That’s not nice. but sharing the court with him.. he’s a great guy," Zverev said.

Zverev and Alcaraz will look to put their competitive yet friendly rivalry aside as they attempt to defend the Laver Cup title for Team Europe in San Francisco.

Sudipto Pati

