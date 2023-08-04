"Genuinely don't understand why playing this late is still a thing" - Tennis fans call out 'absurd' 3 am finish to Borna Coric's QF clash at Los Cabos

The late finish to Borna Coric's Los Cabos Open quarterfinal win against Ilya Ivashka has left tennis fans angry.

Fourth seed Coric defeated Belarusian Ivashka 6-3, 6-4 at the Cabo del Mar Sports Center in the early hours of Friday (August 4) morning to move into the semifinals of the ATP 250 event in Mexico.

While the win was a straightforward one, the timing was very out-of-the-ordinary as both players began the contest after midnight on Thursday. At the end of the match, Coric even lost track of the score and proceeded towards his towel box, before realizing he had won the encounter.

While fans were amused by Coric's failure to realize he won, they were not happy with the tournament organizers for making the two players slug it out in such odd hours. One fan stated that finishing a match at 3 am did not make sense.

"I genuinely don't understand why playing this late is still a thing in 2023," a fan said.

Another fan called the "ruthless" and hoped for Coric to get a good night's sleep before his semifinal clash.

"how ruthless this tournament is, hope borna get good sleep," a tweet read.

Sanna @sanna_tw , hope borna get good sleep how ruthless this tournament is, hope borna get good sleep twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

John O'Leary @JohnOleary83 @TennisTV @borna_coric Ridiculous time to be playing tennis. I would hate to play a tournament there. It’s not healthy.

TENNISMEDIA @luciahoff @JohnOleary83 @TennisTV @borna_coric Agree, not healthy. Overnigjt working shift ...

CornPop @CornpopFTW @TennisTV @borna_coric What a long day at the office

Sofía Montebello @SofiaMontebell0 @TennisTV @borna_coric why are they even playing at 3am in the first place

TENNISMEDIA @luciahoff Are there other sports that athletes are forced to play through the night into the early morning?, twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Nicolas Jarry, to face Borna Coric in Los Cabos Open semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2023 Los Cabos Open.

Borna Coric was in fine form during his quarterfinal clash against Ilya Ivashka at the Los Cabos Open. He hit eight aces and 16 winners compared to Ivashka's one ace and five winners to clinch the contest in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to advance to the semifinals on his tournament debut.

Standing in Coric's path next is top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is also making his tournament debut this year. The Greek held his nerves to defeat Nicolas Jarry and reach the last four at the ATP 250 hardcourt event.

Tsitsipas fought from a set down to win 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2 in two hours and 58 minutes to come out on top. With the win, he moved above Andrey Rublev to fourth in the ATP Live Race To Turin rankings.

Coric and Tsitsipas will face each other for a spot in the Los Cabos Open final on Friday, August 4. It will be a second tour-level meeting between the two, with the latter clinching their first meeting at the Madrid Open earlier this year.