"Get'em for Jr to have when she grows up" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wants to stack up copies of ESPN's special edition magazine for daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is set to receive a major tribute, in the form of a special edition magazine about her inspiring journey and legendary career, produced by ESPN. In light of the same, her husband Alexis Ohanian wants to stack up a few copies of the magazine for their daughter Olympia, so she can cherish them when she grows up.

ESPN recently announced the launch of the 80-page issue and the magazine has already hit newsstands. The agency will dig into its archives and use exclusive content from Williams' illustrious career and the journey that eventually led to her place as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Ohanian reacted to the same, stating that he would like to get a few copies for Olympia.

"Gotta pick up a few of these and get 'em slabbed + graded for Jr to have when she grows up," the Reddit co-founder wrote on Twitter.

Shedding more light on the special edition magazine, ESPN's Deputy Editor Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey said that the fresh issue will depict Williams' entire tennis journey and her journey to becoming "The GOAT."

“In celebration of Serena Williams’ 27-year professional career, this special edition print issue highlights her road to 23 Grand Slams, becoming the GOAT, and her impact on making women’s tennis more equitable and inclusive,” said Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey, in a statement released by ESPN.

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis at the US Open and played her final match in the third round of the tournament. But if some of her comments are anything to go by, Williams might not be entirely done playing tennis.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about striving to be good example for Olympia

Alexis Ohanian recently received the Champions for Equality Award at the annual Salute to Women in Sports event and opened up about the NWSL crisis during his speech. When a fan shared a video of Ohanian's speech on Twitter, he reacted to the same and suggested that he is constantly working hard to be a good example for their daughter Olympia.

“When my daughter asks me ‘What did I do?’ -- I decided two years ago that I'd spend the rest of my life making sure I had a damn good answer so far so good. Still on the starting line (though),” Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Ohanian and Olympia were both cheering from the stands during Serena Williams' emotional farewell journey at the 2022 US Open. The family shared an emotional embrace after one of her matches.

