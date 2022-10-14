“I'd spend the rest of my life making sure I had a damn good answer” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian on striving to be a good example for their daughter

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently commented on how his daughter had an impact on his life decisions.

Serena Williams’ husband, Ohanian, who received the Champions for Equality Award at the annual Salute to Women in Sports event on Wednesday, was appalled by the NWSL crisis, where it was claimed that many verbal and sexual harassment allegations were overlooked by the committee. The Angel City FC founding investor shared his disgust at the news during his acceptance speech.

“As a club owner, as a husband and as a father, I have been disgusted by what’s been brought to light as part of this ongoing investigation,” he said.

The Reddit co-founder, however, voiced that he was confident that the brave women coming forward would lead to necessary reform.

"I'm confident, the testimonies of these brave women will lead to necessary reform, we are already beginning to see it. It's to their strength, their bravery and their courage that we're going to get a better NWSL,” Alexis Ohanian said.

Ohanian, who shares a daughter, Olympia, with Serena Williams, further emphasized the issue as he reshared his speech on social media and revealed how he was striving to make his daughter proud and be a good example for her.

“When my daughter asks me ‘what did I do?’ -- I decided two years ago that I'd spend the rest of my life making sure I had a damn good answer so far so good. Still on the starting line (though),” he remarked.

The father also admitted that when he put forth the idea of their daughter Olympia playing in the soccer World Cup some day, his wife Serena Williams suggested that she would only let her play when she gets paid what she deserves.

“Serena said, without missing a beat, 'Not until they pay her what she’s worth,'” Alexis Ohanian was quoted as saying.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian excited about being soccer parents

Olympia has started playing soccer

After calling time on her tennis career at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has taken on the role of a “soccer mom”. She even revealed that she had unexpectedly found herself in a coaching position when she took her daughter Olympia to her first soccer practice.

“True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this. At least I have a Lincoln to get us to soccer practice! Modern day soccer mom. Maybe I’ll call up (Angel City FC),” she said in an Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian, meanwhile, also recently took on the role of coaching his five-year-old daughter.

"Coaching up the little one today. Life is good," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

