Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian turns soccer coach for daughter Olympia, flaunts USWNT star Megan Rapinoe's jersey

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently turned into a soccer coach for their daughter Olympia.

Ohanian, the co-founder of popular social media site Reddit, took to Twitter to post a picture of him holding Olympia in his arms. He could be seen wearing the jersey of Megan Rapinoe, winner of the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or.

"Coaching up the little one today. Life is good," Ohanian captioned the image.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Coaching up the little one today. Life is good. Coaching up the little one today. Life is good. https://t.co/i0riTwNtNV

The couple have been enjoying more time with their daughter following Serena Williams' retirement. Interestingly, Williams also recently became a coach at Olympia's soccer practice.

"Her physical level is spectacular, with enviable genetics" - Ruben Mateu on Serena Williams

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Ruben Mateu, Serena Williams' former physiotherapist, has shared his experience of meeting the 23-time Grand Slam winner for the first time.

In a conversation on Spain's National Radio, Mateu revealed that the former World No. 1 is a very "pleasant person" and made him feel comfortable. He also stated that Williams is a great listener.

"She is a very close and pleasant person," Mateu said. "Although I was a bit careful at first, Serena approached me on many occasions, which made it easier for me to be included in the group. With her you can talk about all the topics, in addition to you can tell her all your anecdotes or problems. She knows how to listen to the rest and is, in short, a very normal person. The only difference will be her bank account."

Mateu also spoke about Williams' "enviable genetics," stating that her physical level was "spectacular."

"Her body absorbs work in a spectacular way. Her physical level is spectacular, with enviable genetics. Her body is the one that has demanded the most from me, even though I was in a first division men's handball team. She is gifted," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far