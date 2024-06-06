"Get well soon" - Coco Gauff, Stan Wawrinka & tennis world wish Novak Djokovic a speedy recovery after Serb comes out of knee surgery in crutches

Novak Djokovic provided an update regarding his knee surgery by claiming the procedure to be successful. Well-meaning messages poured in from the tennis world including players such as Coco Gauff and Stan Wawrinka.

The Serb suffered from a knee injury in his encounter with Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open. Djokovic slipped and fell while returning a shot. As a result, he had to withdraw from the tournament.

Penning his sentiments on Instagram, the World No. 1 expressed his desire to come back on the court as soon as possible.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo."

Coco Gauff and Stan Wawrinka sent their well wishes to Djokovic and hoped for the latter's speedy recovery in their comments on his post.

"Get well soon !!" Gauff said.

Stan Wawrinka posted a message through emojis expressing support and well wishes for the Serb.

Other players also made their well wishes known on social media. Stefanos Tsistipas posted on X to wish for Djokovic's speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Nole," Tsitsipas said.

Wimbledon and the Olympics are in doubt for Novak Djokovic

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

The knee injury puts Novak Djokovic's participation in two high-profile tournaments, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, in contention. The traditional time needed to recover from such a surgical procedure will overlap with the schedule of the mentioned tournaments.

The Olympic Gold is yet to be captured by the Serb. The Bronze Medal in 2008 was his best result at the tournament. The World No. 1 was optimistic about a gold medal in what would be his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris this year. He said at the Laureus Awards ceremony (via olympics.com),

"If I didn't think [a gold medal] was possible, I probably wouldn't be playing the Olympic Games."

Wimbledon too is special for Djokovic as he has won the tournament seven times. Even last year, he had a great run at the All-England Club, though he lost to Carlos Alacaraz in the final.

