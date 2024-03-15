"Getting better and better each year" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke praises Dane for his 'good work' despite Indian Wells exit to Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune's mother Aneke sent a motivational message to her son despite his loss against Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Masters.

Rune lost 7-5, 6-4 to the Russian in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in the Californian desert. The fiery encounter saw the pair give it their all and there were moments of brilliance from both players throughout the course of the two-hour encounter.

One such moment came in the ninth game of the first set, where Medvedev had a break point opportunity to take a 5-4 lead. After an exciting rally, Rune executed a sensational lob over the World No. 4, who had rushed to the net.

Medvedev ran back to the baseline to try and connect with the ball but the placement of Rune's shot proved to be too good. TennisTV posted this snippet on their social media account, which was shared by Rune's mother on her Instagram stories.

Aneke Rune, who recently stepped down from her position as her son's press manager, captioned the story:

"Great tennis this year, getting better and better for each match, so let's continue the good work @holgerrune"

Aneke Rune's Instagram story

Medvedev's brilliance on his second serve made all the difference in the match, as he won 62% of the points on it as compared to Rune's paltry 38%. The Russian also saved six out of break point chances and recorded nine fewer unforced errors than his opponent's 20.

Medvedev, who was the losing finalist against Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells last year, will now face 17th seed Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Rune, meanwhile, walks out of Indian Wells in the last-eight stage after scoring impressive wins over Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Holger Rune sends message to fans after Indian Wells QF exit against Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune was in good spirits despite losing to Daniil Medvedev in the last-eight stage of the Indian Wells Masters. This was the Dane's best-ever finish at the BNP Paribas Open in his fourth appearance.

After the match, the World No. 7 expressed his excitement for his participation in the upcoming Miami Open later this month, and wrote on Instagram:

"Really enjoyed the American energy. Amazing support at @bnpparibasopen 🤩 can’t wait to continue at @miamiopen now. I feel super motivated to improve in specific areas before match start next week 🫡 see you on court soon again #hardwork #bigsmiles"

Going by his aforementioned words, Rune, 20, will next feature in the ATP 1000 in Miami, with the men's main draw matches set to commence on March 20. He has had a mixed 2024 so far, having made the final of the ATP 250 in Brisbane and the semifinals in Acapulco and Montpellier.

Rune, however, was ousted in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open by Arthur Cazaux and lost to current World No. 51 Alexander Shevchenko in the same stage in Rotterdam.