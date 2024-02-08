"Breaks my heart, unmanaged Holger Rune was so fun" - Fans react to Dane's mother Aneke stepping down as his press manager

Holger Rune's mother Aneke is no longer his press manager. The 20-year-old Dane is now represented by a part of International Management Group (IMG).

For a long time, IMG has represented some of the most illustrious tennis players in the world. At present, their roster includes Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and now, Rune.

After IMG's official announcement, Holger's mother, Aneke Rune, revealed that she would be stepping down as his press manager. She made her decision public while speaking to Danish outlet TV 2 Sports.

"I feel safe leaving the job to IMG, so that they will ensure that the necessary information about Holger is disclosed in the future. And then I have a little more time to do the other things I take care of", said Aneke.

Aneke also said she is working with her son on two books, via the aforementioned source. Tennis fans on Reddit couldn't help but react to the latest developments in the Dane's camp, with a chunk of them poking fun at the mother-son duo.

One fan sarcastically commented:

"2 books about what, the autobiography of a 20-year-old?"

"Does that mean we don't have to see her terrible eye makeup on TV anymore?", wrote one fan.

However, there were exceptions among the reactions as well. For instance, one fan defended Rune and reminded his critics that the Dane is arguably performing better than Jannik Sinner did when the latter was 20 years old.

"He is 20 and far from the finished package. Probably better results than Sinner at the same age", wrote one fan.

Another user commented:

"This breaks my heart. Unmanaged rune was so fun"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter):

2024 has already been a year of upheavals for Holger Rune

Holger Rune's 2023 season failed to live up to the high expectations. However, towards the end of last year, he announced that Boris Becker would be joining his team as a coach. In December, he also added Roger Federer's ex-coach, Severin Luthi, to his team.

However, with the 2024 season having only just begun, Rune is already grappling with significant changes in his entourage. The Dane first parted with Luthi due to the latter's apparent inability to commit full-time to the player's cause.

A few days after Luthi's departure, Becker also announced that he would no longer be Rune's coach. With the World No. 7's mother Aneke also recently stepping down from the role of his press manager and handing over the reins to IMG, it remains to be seen how these off-court developments affect his on-court form.