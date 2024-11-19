Former WTA No. 1's Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams expressed their feelings on Rafael Nadal's last dance at the 2024 Davis Cup. The Spaniard featured in Spain's quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands where he faced Botic Van de Zandschulp in a singles match.

The match concluded with the Spaniard facing a straight-set 4-6, 4-6 defeat against the Dutch player. The onus for Spain is now on Carlos Alcaraz to clinch a victory against Tallon Griekspoor and keep the hopes alive for another Nadal appearance on the professional circuit.

The love and support for the Spaniard was abundant in Malaga and the former tennis players also chipped in to congratulate Nadal on his trailblazing career. Serena Williams shared a video on Instagram in which she expressed her love for the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

In the video, Williams can be seen donning a white t-shirt with Nadal's photo on it and wearing a headband with Nadal's Bull insignia. She wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations on a career that most wont dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more."

Williams also shared a tweet on her X handle stating that she is getting "choked up" with the Spaniard's retirement.

Maria Sharapova took to her Instagram stories to share a tribute video of Nadal posted by Nike before the match. She wrote:

"No one like you @rafaelnadal. I have so much respect for your grit, your love of the 'fight', and the pure class with which you showed up, even on a tough day."

Sharapova's story featuring Nadal (Image via: Sharapova Instagram)

Rafael Nadal's coach comments on the Spaniard's retirement after Davis Cup

Nadal during the Spain vs Netherlands 2024 Davis Cup match (Image via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, recently commented on the Spaniard's decision to retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup. This came just a few hours before Spain and the Netherlands clash on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

In an interview to the press, Moya stated that Nadal's decision wasn't taken in a single day, rather he had thought it out carefully. He said:

"I have fully accepted it because it's not something that happened overnight. It's a decision he has carefully considered, we've talked a lot about it. It's not a sudden thing."

Carlos Moya, a 1998 French Open winner, has been associated with Nadal since 2016.

