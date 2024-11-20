22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal is set to call it a time on his glittering career in front of his home fans. The Davis Cup Finals 2024, which will be held from November 19-24 in Malaga, Spain, will be his farewell tournament. Nike, his clothing sponsor since his early playing days, has marked this special occasion with the release of a new shirt to honor the Spaniard.

The white T-shirt features a black-and-white photo of Nadal tying his headband. The cotton tee is quite comfortable and can be worn on and off the court. It is priced at $40 and will be available for sale on the official Nike website.

Nike has designed custom outfits and shoes for the Spaniard since his ascension to the top of the men's game. Some of his kits have remained popular, and fans look back at his various outfits with fondness, especially the capri pants and the pirate vibe that he rocked at the start of his career.

Time has flown by, and after cementing his status as one of the very best to play the sport, Nadal is ready to call it quits after 20 years of grinding it out. Choosing to retire at the Davis Cup Finals in Spain is the ideal way for him to go out, especially considering his record while representing his country in the world cup of tennis.

Rafael Nadal to play Botic van de Zandschulp in his singles tie at the Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Rafael Nadal will take on the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in his singles match during the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday, November 19. It could potentially be the final last match of his career as well if Spain is eliminated in the quarterfinals itself.

Nadal has beaten van de Zandschulp twice, and both meetings took place at the Majors. He first beat the Dutchman in straight sets en route to the French Open 2022 title and repeated the feat at Wimbledon a few weeks later.

The Spaniard has a 29-1 record in singles at the Davis Cup, and since losing his debut match against Jiri Novak in 2004, he hasn't tasted defeat. Given his incredible winning streak, he will be expected to win against van de Zandschulp and continue playing for a few more days at the very least. He has won four Davis Cup titles during his career, and will now aim to add one more to his resume.

