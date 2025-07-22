"Getting out of hand" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sounds alarm on negative use of AI

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, runs a tech company. His venture capital firm has invested in several companies, so it isn't surprising that he gets thousands of emails every month, filling up his inboxes like never before.However, with AI's evolution and growth, several cold emails are not human-written. On Monday, July 21, the Reddit co-founder voiced frustration with such emails filling his inbox.&quot;These AI-generated cold emails are getting out of hand..... do the inboxes evolve or do we find new ways to message?&quot; Ohanian wrote on X.Companies are already seeking solutions in a world where AI tools like ChatGPT can churn out thousands of emails in seconds. Some are using advanced filtering tools to isolate AI-written emails, while others are using encrypted, invite-only inboxes. But it seems Ohanian is getting annoyed to free up his inbox space and going through cold emails.Alexis Ohanian commented on Serena Williams' workout picturesLast week, Serena Williams posted a mirror selfie, in which she showed her abs and impressive physique. Appearing on the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Monday, Alexis Ohanian was asked if he enjoyed going to the gym with the 23-time Grand Slam champion, given her athleticism.“Obviously, she’s a phenomenal athlete,&quot; Ohanian replied. &quot;Luckily, she doesn’t focus too much on the strength training work, so I’ve still got a couple of core disciplines and what not. But no, it’s definitely not a competition in terms of athleticism.”Williams has been posting a lot of workout videos of late. She seems to have shed a lot of weight, reducing fat and replacing it with muscle.“Working out and working on my angles,” she captioned the photos she posted earlier this month. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Alexis Ohanian is proud of Serena Williams for more than one reason, saying:“Look, I love it. And I think one of the things that’s really so commendable is — y’all don’t get to see — as amazing as she is as an athlete, you know, greatest of all time, she’s an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira.”Ohanian himself is doing well as a father. Last weekend, he prepared custom pancakes for their two daughters.