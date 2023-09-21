"Getting Jr. into the hobby" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expresses excitement as daughter Olympia collects soccer trading cards

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently shared his excitement about their daughter Olympia getting into the hobby of collecting soccer trading cards.

Ohanian is not only an ardent sports fan but also a voracious collector of sports trading cards. Judging by his social media, it is evident that he possesses a profound passion for collecting sports cards that prominently feature his wife, one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Over the years, he has managed to amass a substantial and impressive collection. These cards serve as a heartfelt tribute to some of the most iconic moments in Williams' illustrious career.

Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to share a picture of their daughter, Olympia, proudly displaying a collection of Parkside Collectibles trading cards. In his post, the tech entrepreneur expressed his excitement about introducing Olympia to his own cherished hobby of collecting sports trading cards.

"It begins... I'm getting Jr. into the hobby," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Should grade well" - Alexis Ohanian shows 'sis' Venus Williams' trading card while looking for Federer, Nadal's as well

Alexis Ohanian at the 2018 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently showed off his Venus Williams NetPro trading card while also searching for the Rookie Cards of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

NetPro's initial collection of trading cards featured legendary players like Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Over time, their repertoire has grown to include the Williams sisters, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and a host of other exceptional athletes.

Ohanian, an avid sport trading card collector, recently took to social media to share his excitement about opening a pack of 2003 Premier Edition NetPro trading cards. His ultimate goal was to uncover the highly sought-after Rookie Cards of his wife, Serena Williams, his 'sis' Venus Williams, as well as those of Federer and Nadal.

The tech entrepreneur expressed his excitement as he revealed that he had found the "2003 NetPro - Glossy International Series Preview #P3 Venus Williams" card.

"Broke a box today - chasing 500 @serenawilliams / @venuswilliams. or @rogerfederer / Rafa tbh -- all great RCs," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story from September 13.

"Good morning, sis this should grade pretty well, too - that top left corner tho @venuswilliams," he added.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram stories

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"