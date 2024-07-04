Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska refused to shake hands with her Russian-born French opponent Varvara Gracheva at Wimbledon. Fans speculated on the reasons behind the snub, with many concluding it was because of the strained relations between their nationalities, others thinking it was because Yastremska was feeling under the weather.

Since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, players of Russian nationality are not allowed to play under their flag. When the two nations have collided on the tennis court, there have been instances of a handshake-snub.

At Wimbledon on 3 July, Yastremska was up against Gracheva in the second round. Gracheva, born in Moscow, Russia, received French citizenship in 2023 and has been playing under the French flag since June last year.

Following Yastremska's 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Gracheva, both players met at the net, where the Frenchwoman offered her hand but the Ukrainian refused.

Many fans claimed the handshake snub was related to the tensions between their nations.

"Why does Varvara Gracheva not get a handshake from Yastremska if Gracheva is now representing France? Honestly, what more can a Russian player do, she doesn't get to change where she was born, she actually changed the nation she represents and it's not enough?" asked one fan.

"Yastremska refusing to do handshake with Gracheva, who is now playing under French flag. Stupidity continues!" another fan wrote.

"Ok this is getting ridiculous #Yastremska, Gracheva is playing under the French flag! #Wimbledon," a third fan wrote.

Many fans believed, however, that Dayana Yastremska refused a handshake out of precaution. She had thrown up multiple times during the match and may have been carrying the flu.

"Normally I'd agree, but I think this was because she was sick... she threw up multiple times during change overs," one fan wrote.

"The way Gracheva is pulling away suggests Yastremska might have said something about being ill. Just speculation of course," another fan wrote.

"Yastremska was sick, seemed very nice and apologetic to Gracheva at net. And did give her a racket tap. I dont think this has to do with citizenship... Both smiling. Dont think Yastremska wouldve done all that to a Russian," a third fan wrote.

Interestingly, last year at Wimbledon, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina did not shake hands after their match. Svitolina urged the authorities to announce that no customary handshakes would take place between Russian and Ukrainian players, but Wimbledon refused to be a part of the political tensions.

Dayana Yastremska will face Donna Vekic in Wimbledon 2024 3R

Dayana Yastremska at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

28th-seed Dayana Yastremska will take on Croatian player Donna Vekic in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday, July 5.

The pair have faced each other six times in the past, and their head-to-head record is tied at 3-3. Their last encounter was in the RO16 in Linz in February, with Vekic winning the match comfortably 6-1, 6-1.

