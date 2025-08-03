"Getting tired of my issues" - Elena Rybakina shares honest opinion on adjusting with playing 'long' matches just ahead of US Open

Elena Rybakina recently made her feelings known on struggling with her physical conditioning after reaching the quarterfinal of the 2025 Canadian Open earlier on Saturday (August 3). The Kazakh has endured an arduous campaign on the WTA Tour this year and didn't mince her words when it came to talking about her preparations for the US Open.

Ad

Rybakina has been through an up-and-down season in 2025, falling outside the top 10 WTA rankings and compiling an overall 36-14 win/loss record thus far. Although she had a slow start to her year, the 26-year-old has since pulled her socks up by winning 17 of her last 22 tour-level outings - a run that also saw her secure the Internationaux de Strasbourg title earlier in May.

Elena Rybakina has kicked off her North American hardcourt swing with ideal results if her quarterfinal run at the Citi DC Open two weeks ago, and the ongoing Canadian Open are anything to go by. The Kazakh endured an especially tiring encounter against the dangerous Dayana Yastremska in her fourth-round outing in Montreal before eventually coming through 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in two hours and 33 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media afterwards, the nine-time WTA singles titlist admitted that while it was tiring to circumvent her physical "issues" and win long matches. However, she conceded in the same breath that spending extra time on-court was ideal for her US Open preparations as well.

"Well, of course, a little bit getting tired of my issues, but we're managing. Overall I'm happy that I'm ready to play these long matches," Elena Rybakina said during her post-match press conference in Montreal on Saturday. "I think it's a good preparation for US Open in the end of the day. It's only going (indiscernible) for me."

Ad

During the interaction, Rybakina also spoke brightly of the the IGA Stadium - the on-site venue of the Canadian Open - and the playing conditions at this year's Canadian Open.

Elena Rybakina ahead of her Canadian Open QF: "I'm really happy to be in Montreal again"

Elena Rybakina celebrates after reaching last eight at Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

During her last appearance at the Canadian Open in Montreal, Elena Rybakina reached the semifinals before going out to surprise finalist Liudmila Samsonova. While she has yet to contest the title match at the WTA 1000 tournament, the Kazakh has been all praise for the fans and the playing conditions at the IGA Stadium this fortnight.

Ad

"Well, I think that the site is really nice and also the fans are always nice, so I'm really happy to be here again," Elena Rybakina said during her press conference. "Overall I think it's fast courts with the the slider balls, so it's very good for my serve, especially when it's going. Yeah, I'm just looking forward for my next match and hopefully can recover well."

The World No. 12 will next face 24th-seeded Marta Kostyuk for a place in the last four at the Canadian Open. The 26-year-old leads their head-to-head record on the WTA Tour by a slight margin of 2-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More