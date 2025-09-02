"Girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, those ages" - Coco Gauff gets honest about putting too much pressure on herself after US Open exit

Coco Gauff's run at the US Open came to a halt on Monday after the American star was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round. The Roland Garros winner was taken down in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, by the 23rd seed.
After the game, Gauff chose to focus on the bright side of things with regard to her age. She is only 21 and has already won two Grand Slams and she will add to that tally if she works hard over the next 4-5 years. After her fourth-round match against Osaka, Gauff got honest about putting so much pressure on herself at this age.
“It’s been a tough post-French Open for me, for sure. I know the improvements that I need to make, and I feel like I’m making the right decision by making them,” Gauff said. “I feel like I put so much pressure on myself at my age, at 21, and I realize how much the girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, at those ages.
"For me it just gets me excited to realize if I have four more years of just working as hard as I am right now, and actually doing the right things, where my game could be,” she said. “It has obviously improved in the last four years. ... So I think if I can make that same jump of improvement, it’s a lot to be excited (about) for the future.”
Gauff won the US Open in 2023. However, she was unable to move past the fourth round in the 2025 edition. Nonetheless, she has a whole career ahead of her and will get more such opportunities to shine under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Coco Gauff speaks on her current issues with serving and returning
Coco Gauff's problems with serving have been exposed this year, resulting in her making a coaching change, bringing biomechanic specialist coach Gavin MacMillan, who previously helped Aryna Sabalenka fix her serve, ahead of the start of the tournament.
The move seemed to have made her commit fewer and fewer double faults, but her serve doesn't have the same sharpness that used to give her an edge. Notably, Naomi Osaka broke her serve four times in the match.
The problem is not limited to just her serve. She hasn't done well on the returning side of the court too. She couldn't get even one break point opportunity in the entire match.
“For me, I felt so discombobulated on the court, because it’s like: I’m serving well, but not returning well,” Gauff said. “The last two years, everybody can agree that’s a weird thought.”
Coco Gauff will certainly try to work on those elements of the game and comeback stronger in Grand Slam events next year.
